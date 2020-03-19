AllClemson
Former Clemson Defensive Back Mackensie Alexander Headed to Bengals

Alex Whisnant

The Bengals continue to stockpile new talent in free agency with the addition of former Tiger Mackensie Alexander on a one-year deal for four million dollars. Alexander joins former Vikings teammate Trae Waynes and former Clemson teammate D.J. Reader in Cincinnati. 

While with the Vikings, Alexander started 10 games in four seasons and logged two interceptions to go along with 21 pass breakups. Alexander began to transition into the nickel cornerback position in Minnesota after veteran Terrence Newman retired two seasons ago. 

Now in a new role, 26-year-old Alexander will have the opportunity to prove himself on a team in the Bengals that has plenty of players hungry to make a name for themselves. 

Pro Football Focus rated Alexander as their 75th best overall free agent prospect:

Mackensie Alexander wasn’t that bad in his rotational slot role with Minnesota the last couple of years – among 41 slot corners, Alexander ranked 19th in two-year coverage grade and produced the fourth-highest forced incompletion rate. Slot corner is perhaps the most valuable position on the defensive side of the ball and Alexander is projected to receive just a three-year deal with $4 million per year. He’s a bargain buy candidate.

Alexander, the former second-round pick in 2016, has yet to truly find his footing in the NFL after a venerable career at Clemson, but the new surroundings give the defensive back a shot a starting job and a career restart. 

