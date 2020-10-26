Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons picked a pretty good time to record his first career interception.

The Arizona defender picked off Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in the overtime of their thrilling matchup Sunday night, and that play set up the Cardinals' game-winning score in a 37-34 victory over the previously undefeated Seahawks.

Simmons helped complete a 13-point rally by the Cardinals when he stepped in front of Wilson pass with about a minute to play in OT. The Seahawks were nearly at midfield and looking to win the game on a field goal, but a third-and-14 forced Wilson to try to make a big play. Instead, it was the former Clemson star who went eighth overall in the draft and has struggled to get on the field this year who made the game-changing play.

“You saw tonight the ability he has to make that play, and that situation was huge and will do wonders for him moving forward,” Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Zane Gonzalez nailed a 48-yarder to get the Cardinals to 5-2 and win a key NFC West showdown. It was a wild game with one of the most thrilling finishes of the day because of Simmons' huge pick.

Simmons has 12 tackles on the season.