SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Isaiah Simmons Picks Off First Career Pass at Perfect Time for Cardinals

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons picked a pretty good time to record his first career interception.

The Arizona defender picked off Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in the overtime of their thrilling matchup Sunday night, and that play set up the Cardinals' game-winning score in a 37-34 victory over the previously undefeated Seahawks. 

Simmons helped complete a 13-point rally by the Cardinals when he stepped in front of Wilson pass with about a minute to play in OT. The Seahawks were nearly at midfield and looking to win the game on a field goal, but a third-and-14 forced Wilson to try to make a big play. Instead, it was the former Clemson star who went eighth overall in the draft and has struggled to get on the field this year who made the game-changing play. 

“You saw tonight the ability he has to make that play, and that situation was huge and will do wonders for him moving forward,” Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Zane Gonzalez nailed a 48-yarder to get the Cardinals to 5-2 and win a key NFC West showdown. It was a wild game with one of the most thrilling finishes of the day because of Simmons' huge pick.

Simmons has 12 tackles on the season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston QB Deshaun Watson on 1-6 Start: 'This sh*t sucks"

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson expresses frustration with mounting losses as team drops to 1-6 on the year

Christopher Hall

Tee Higgins Produces Impressive Touchdown, Goes Out With Injury

Former Clemson receiver and current Cincinnati Bengal Tee Higgins caught his third career touchdown Sunday.

Brad Senkiw

What We Learned From Clemson's Win Over Syracuse

No. 1 Clemson's first five games were fairly predictable, but it's hard to understand why the Tigers didn't look as sharp against Syracuse in a weird win.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney Doesn't Care About Approval from Pollsters

Dabo Swinney values playing the game the right way in an age of beating opponents by 50 or 60 points to gain the approval of the voters and media. And is not changing who he is for anyone.

Zach Lentz

Clemson 47 Syracuse 21: Position Grades

All Clemson goes back and grades each position group from the Tigers 47-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

JP-Priester

Sammy Watkins Expected To Miss Second Straight Game Due to Hamstring Injury

Kansas City Chiefs and former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins not expected to play this weekend after missing practice all week due to hamstring injury.

Christopher Hall

Ferrell and Raiders Looking Forward to Matchup With Tom Brady and Buccaneers

Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell is working on getting better each and every week and with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay up next he thinks the Raiders have a great opportunity to go out and prove something about themselves.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Swinney Proud Of Team After Sloppy Win

Dabo Swinney conceded that his team had some mistakes on both offense and defense Saturday against Syracuse, but praised their effort and response in beating the Orange 47-21.

Travis Boland

by

kholley7

Tragedy Turns to Triumph for James Skalski

For Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski, his freshman season was filled with excitement, big plays, big kicks and a tragedy that no one should have to endure.

Zach Lentz

Turnovers The Difference For Clemson Against Syracuse

Clemson's defense forced four turnovers, three in the second half, to help lift the Tigers to a 47-21 victory over Syracuse Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney said the turnover margin, won by Clemson 4-1, was the difference in the game.

Travis Boland