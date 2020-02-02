Former Clemson QB Chase Brice Picks Duke

Former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice isn’t leaving the ACC.

He’s simply moving divisions.

Brice announced Sunday via his Twitter and Instagram accounts following his visit to Duke that he’ll be transferring to play for head coach David Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils beginning this fall.

Brice decided earlier this month to enter the transfer portal and leave Clemson, where he’ll graduate with a degree from in May. Duke was the only school he visited.

Brice is eligible to play right away because he’ll be a grad student and he’ll have two years of eligibility at Duke.

The Loganville, Georgia, native spent nearly half of 2018 and all of 2019 behind Trevor Lawrence. He’ll go to a program that lost quarterback Quentin Harris to graduation.

Brice, who attempted 136 passes the last two seasons, should have an opportunity to start right away. Chris Katrenick has 25 attempts the last two seasons for Duke while Gunnar Holmberg has never thrown a collegiate pass. Incoming freshman Luca Diamont is a four-star QB out of California, but Cutcliffe has never had a true freshman become a full-time starter at Duke.

Brice will get to work with a head coach who has had three QBs, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Brice threw for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in his Clemson career.