AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Former Clemson QB Chase Brice Picks Duke

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice isn’t leaving the ACC.

He’s simply moving divisions.

Brice announced Sunday via his Twitter and Instagram accounts following his visit to Duke that he’ll be transferring to play for head coach David Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils beginning this fall.

Brice decided earlier this month to enter the transfer portal and leave Clemson, where he’ll graduate with a degree from in May. Duke was the only school he visited. 

Brice is eligible to play right away because he’ll be a grad student and he’ll have two years of eligibility at Duke. 

The Loganville, Georgia, native spent nearly half of 2018 and all of 2019 behind Trevor Lawrence. He’ll go to a program that lost quarterback Quentin Harris to graduation.

Brice, who attempted 136 passes the last two seasons, should have an opportunity to start right away. Chris Katrenick has 25 attempts the last two seasons for Duke while Gunnar Holmberg has never thrown a collegiate pass. Incoming freshman Luca Diamont is a four-star QB out of California, but Cutcliffe has never had a true freshman become a full-time starter at Duke.

Brice will get to work with a head coach who has had three QBs, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Brice threw for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in his Clemson career. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OL Spring Preview: Major Makeover Coming

Clemson must replace four starters on the offensive line. Spring practice will allow a deep and talented group to build chemistry and continuity in hopes of having another strong season up front.

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke

Buddy Pough's Impact Reaches To Clemson

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough has impacted hundreds, if not thousands, of lives during his 19-year head coaching tenure. But Pough’s reach and impact is not lost on one coach in particular—Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott

Zach Lentz

Tigers In the Pros: 3 Former Clemson Players Set For Super Bowl

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Dorian O'Daniel and Bashaud Breeland will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

Photo Gallery: Clemson Men's Basketball v. Syracuse

Photos from the Clemson Men's basketball game against Syracuse University Jan 28, 2020 by Susan Lloyd

Susan Lloyd

Trio Of Former Tigers Set For XFL Debut

Next Saturday, the XFL, a league full of former college and professional players in hopes of continuing their career, will kick off to give everyone some more football to watch after Super Bowl Sunday.

Brad Senkiw

Kier Meredith's Fully Healthy, Ready To Go

After two injury plagued seasons Kier Meredith is healthy and ready to mmake an imapct

JP-Priester

Jonathan Baehre Suffers Another ACL Injury

Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre re-tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Friday.

CU Athletic Communications

Spring Preview: RBs

The 2020 Clemson Tigers received a huge boost to their running game as two time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne decided to return for his senior year.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson Tiger Demarkcus Bowman Named 2019 Mr. Football

Senior running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland High School has been named the 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football by the narrowest margin in the 28-year history of the award following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media representatives.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Baseball: Five Things To Look For In 2020

With Opening Day approaching, here are five things to look for with thew Clemson baseball team in 2020

JP-Priester