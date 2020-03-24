Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Helps Gainesville, Georgia, First Responders

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is helping his hometown by feeding 150 first responders who are working hard to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gainesville, Georgia, native and Houston quarterback is making sure police, fire, ambulance, nurses and doctors in his community stay fed this week.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Watson shows his passion for community work and gives back to the ones who help the community.

Watson played at Gainesville High School, where he set numerous state records and became a local legend.