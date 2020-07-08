AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Tiger Den
Baseball

NFL Network Analyst Predicts Hunter Renfrow Will Lead NFL In TD Catches

JP-Priester

Hunter Renfrow is accustomed to being considered the underdog. 

This is the guy that walked on at Clemson after having no Division-1 scholarship offers, only to become one of the most clutch receivers in the history of the school. 

Renfrow's journey from the small, coastal town of Socastee, S.C., to Clemson, and then onto the NFL, has been well-publicized. 

The Bulsworth Trophy winner as a senior at Clemson, Renfrow left school with the record for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a catch (43). On top of that, his 37 career catches in the College Football Playoff is also the best ever. 

After being taken in the fifth round of last year's draft by the Raiders, Renfrow hauled in 49 catches for 605 yards, and four touchdowns in 2019. It was the kind of rookie season that has some analysts calling for the young wideout to breakout in his second season. 

USATSI_13879117_168387971_lowres

NFL Network analyst David Carr is among those expecting big things out of Renfrow in 2020. The former Raiders quarterback predicts that Renfrow will lead the NFL in touchdown catches this season. 

"Hunter Renfrow," Carr said when asked who would lead the league in touchdown catches. "You got Ruggs, you got Tyrell Williams, you got Darren Waller in Las Vegas. And Hunter Renfrow is going to be that guy that gets the ball, gets the matchups down in the red zone."

Carr, whose brother Derek is the starting QB in Las Vegas, feels confident in saying that Renfrow will see a lot of balls thrown his way. 

"He's going to get a ton of touches," Carr said. "I know because I have a little inside source there that loves the guy, so he's going to get a lot of opportunities."

The league leader in touchdown catches isn't always necessarily the guy considered to be the number one receiver on his team. Despite playing a secondary role in the slot, Carr says that Renfrow will still have ample opportunity.

"It's not always the number one guy," Carr said. "So for me, I'm looking at a guy that's going to be like a 1-A, or like maybe a slot guy that's going to get a lot of touches." 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Etienne Goes from 'Puny' Guy with Braces, to the Best to Ever Play

Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been a special talent since he stepped foot on campus, and it did not take head coach Dabo Swinney long to understand how special he was.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Defensive Backs in Program History

From Terry Kinard to A.J. Terrell, here are Clemson's best defensive backs in program history.

Christopher Hall

10 Best Linebackers in Clemson History

From Dorian O' Daniel to Anthony Simmons, here are the best linebackers in Clemson history.

Christopher Hall

Deshaun Watson Encourages Texans To Pursue Antonio Brown

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson took to Twitter recently to endorse the Texans potentially pursuing Antonio Brown

JP-Priester

Etienne Among Most Indispensable Non-QBs in College Football for 2020

Clemson's Travis Etienne makes 247 Sports list of the most indispensable non-Qbs for 2020 season.

Christopher Hall

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Defensive Linemen In Program History

Clemson's ten best defensive linemen is a list of prominent names, most of which have spent a number of years playing in the NFL

JP-Priester

Where Could Clemson's Dabo Swinney Rank Among Winningest Coaches in 10 Years?

Clemson's Dabo Swinney won 117 games last decade, and if that trend continues, he'll move high up the list of winningest coaches in major college football history.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Alumni Begin Quest For $1,000,000

Former Clemson basketball players are coming together to take part in The Basketball Tournament. The year's event will feature 24 teams in a single-elimination tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The winner receives $1,000,000.

Travis Boland

Clemson's 10 Best: Top Offensive Linemen in Program History

Clemson's offensive line tradition includes Rimington and Outland Trophy finalists and over 22 All-Americans. He is a list of the ten best to ever play for the Tigers.

Travis Boland

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is Focused on 'Precision' in 2020

Word of the 2020 season for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is "precision," and it's something Dabo Swinney says he's "fanatical" about when it comes to improving.

Brad Senkiw