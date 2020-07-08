Hunter Renfrow is accustomed to being considered the underdog.

This is the guy that walked on at Clemson after having no Division-1 scholarship offers, only to become one of the most clutch receivers in the history of the school.

Renfrow's journey from the small, coastal town of Socastee, S.C., to Clemson, and then onto the NFL, has been well-publicized.

The Bulsworth Trophy winner as a senior at Clemson, Renfrow left school with the record for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a catch (43). On top of that, his 37 career catches in the College Football Playoff is also the best ever.

After being taken in the fifth round of last year's draft by the Raiders, Renfrow hauled in 49 catches for 605 yards, and four touchdowns in 2019. It was the kind of rookie season that has some analysts calling for the young wideout to breakout in his second season.

NFL Network analyst David Carr is among those expecting big things out of Renfrow in 2020. The former Raiders quarterback predicts that Renfrow will lead the NFL in touchdown catches this season.

"Hunter Renfrow," Carr said when asked who would lead the league in touchdown catches. "You got Ruggs, you got Tyrell Williams, you got Darren Waller in Las Vegas. And Hunter Renfrow is going to be that guy that gets the ball, gets the matchups down in the red zone."

Carr, whose brother Derek is the starting QB in Las Vegas, feels confident in saying that Renfrow will see a lot of balls thrown his way.

"He's going to get a ton of touches," Carr said. "I know because I have a little inside source there that loves the guy, so he's going to get a lot of opportunities."

The league leader in touchdown catches isn't always necessarily the guy considered to be the number one receiver on his team. Despite playing a secondary role in the slot, Carr says that Renfrow will still have ample opportunity.

"It's not always the number one guy," Carr said. "So for me, I'm looking at a guy that's going to be like a 1-A, or like maybe a slot guy that's going to get a lot of touches."