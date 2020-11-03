SI.com
Tanner Muse's Rookie Season Officially Ends

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson standout and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse saw his rookie season officially come to an end Tuesday. 

Muse, a third-round selection, has been on the injured-reserve list this season and had toe surgery Tuesday, according to NFL.com's Tom Pellissero. 

Muse has been hampered by the bad toe since the summer and wasn't able to help the Raiders defense this season. Muse, who played safety for the Tigers, was drafted to help out at linebacker. He'll look to rehab and be ready for the 2021 season. 

Muse, a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, had 73 tackles and four interceptions for the Tigers last year. He helped Clemson win an ACC title and get to the College Football Playoff every season he was there. 

