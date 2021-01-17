FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Search
Let Trade Talk Begin: Deshaun Watson Reportedly Getting Out of Houston

Let Trade Talk Begin: Deshaun Watson Reportedly Getting Out of Houston

According to an ESPN report, there's growing belief in the Houston Texans organization that former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson is going to be traded in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Have you seen all of those photoshops of Houston Texan Deshaun Watson in a different NFL uniform? 

It appears the former Clemson star quarterback will end up playing in one of them in 2021. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's a growing belief within that organization that Watson will in fact be traded in 2021. 

Watson became more and more disgruntled with a Texans organization that's in dire need of a culture change, and rumors last week about him wanting out of Houston turned into reports that he was at odds with management and ownership to the point of wanting a trade. 

There's another report that someone close to Watson also believes he's played his last snap with the Texans. 

The three-time Pro Bowler wanted players to have a voice in Houston brass hiring a new general manager and head coach after a disastrous 4-12 season. Watson just signed a new mega-contract last September that's going to pay him $160 million, but it looks like he'll be spending that money in a different city. 

And let the bidding began. There have already been reports about the Miami Dolphins looking to make a deal with the Texans. There will be other suitors for sure. 

The Jets just hired a new coach and are headed in a different direction, but they also still have former first-round pick Sam Donald. Other teams that could use a franchise quarterback, which aren't picking high enough to get Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, include the Chicago Bears, Washington Football Team and New England Patriots.

Watson is coming off a career season in which he led the NFL in passing yards and completed 70 percent of his passes without his top two receivers from a season ago. If dealt, he'll command a ton of draft picks for a Texans team that needs to rebuilt numerous position groups on both sides of the ball. 

USATSI_15311150_168387971_lowres
Football

Let Trade Talk Begin: Deshaun Watson Reportedly Getting Out of Houston

USATSI_13847678_168387971_lowres
Football

Did Alabama, Clemson Break College Football?

USATSI_15386348_168387971_lowres
Recruiting

Barrett Carter Might be Most 'Dynamic' Player Dabo Swinney has Signed

Brad Brownell
Men's Basketball

Clemson Falls at Home to Virginia 85-50

USATSI_15174743_168387971_lowres
Football

Way-Too-Early Rankings Reveal Respect for 2021 Clemson Tigers

USATSI_14965961_168387971_lowres
Football

C.J. Spiller Returns to Clemson Running Back Room

Brad Brownell
Men's Basketball

Clemson and Virginia Set to Square Off in Battle of Top-25 Teams

USATSI_12262432_168387971_lowres
Football

Elite 8: Eight Dream Hires For Clemson (when Tony Elliott leaves)