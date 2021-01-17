Let Trade Talk Begin: Deshaun Watson Reportedly Getting Out of Houston

Have you seen all of those photoshops of Houston Texan Deshaun Watson in a different NFL uniform?

It appears the former Clemson star quarterback will end up playing in one of them in 2021. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's a growing belief within that organization that Watson will in fact be traded in 2021.

Watson became more and more disgruntled with a Texans organization that's in dire need of a culture change, and rumors last week about him wanting out of Houston turned into reports that he was at odds with management and ownership to the point of wanting a trade.

There's another report that someone close to Watson also believes he's played his last snap with the Texans.

The three-time Pro Bowler wanted players to have a voice in Houston brass hiring a new general manager and head coach after a disastrous 4-12 season. Watson just signed a new mega-contract last September that's going to pay him $160 million, but it looks like he'll be spending that money in a different city.

And let the bidding began. There have already been reports about the Miami Dolphins looking to make a deal with the Texans. There will be other suitors for sure.

The Jets just hired a new coach and are headed in a different direction, but they also still have former first-round pick Sam Donald. Other teams that could use a franchise quarterback, which aren't picking high enough to get Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, include the Chicago Bears, Washington Football Team and New England Patriots.

Watson is coming off a career season in which he led the NFL in passing yards and completed 70 percent of his passes without his top two receivers from a season ago. If dealt, he'll command a ton of draft picks for a Texans team that needs to rebuilt numerous position groups on both sides of the ball.