Former Clemson Star Named One of NFL's Most Underappreciated Stars
The Clemson Tigers have many different former stars in the NFL. Many of those players have also turned into key players for their respective professional teams.
Dexter Lawrence is one of the best former Clemson standouts in the NFL. He has been a huge piece for the New York Giants and has become one of the biggest high-impact defensive linemen in the league.
However, he has not received the same kind of hype as many other defensive tackles.
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, CBS Sports analyst Jeff Kerr took a look at the most underappreciated player on each team in the NFC. Lawrence was the clear-cut choice when it came to the Giants.
"Lawrence is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and the Giants’ best player. A Second Team All-Pro for the second consecutive year, Lawrence had 4.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits last season. Those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Lawrence got to the quarterback as an interior pass rusher, finishing with 65 pressures and a 15.3% pressure rate (both career highs). He was tied for fourth in the NFL among interior defensive linemen in pressures and pressure rate, as well as being tied for sixth in quarterback hits."
Throughout his five-year NFL career thus far, Lawrence has put up impressive production.
He has racked up 266 total tackles to go along with 21 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 10 defended passes. Lawrence has been a good pass-rusher, but has also used his size to plug up running lanes.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, he brings an intimidating physical presence to the defensive line. In 2024, he is expected to do the same and put up yet another huge year.
As Clemson fans will remember, Lawrence was an absolutely dominant leader for the Tigers' defense as well. He played three seasons with Clemson, racking up 133 total tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and four defended passes.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Lawrence puts together with the Giants this season. He's without question one of the most underrated players in the NFL and is poised for another big year.
Clemson will be looking to get back into contention in 2024 as well. However, it's always good to see former Tigers standouts getting recognition and playing well at the NFL level.