Former Clemson Star Sends Bold Message About His Upcoming NFL Season
Among the many former Clemson Tigers standouts who are currently playing in the NFL, running back Travis Etienne is among one of the best. He is also one of the most loved former Clemson players in recent history.
Etienne is the starting running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars and one of the more talented young running backs in the NFL. He is still playing alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who formed one of the most lethal offenses in the nation for the Tigers.
Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, Etienne is ready to have a career year. A successful season will also be needed from him for the team to get back into the playoffs.
In a recent quote, he spoke out about his expectations for the upcoming season and is very clearly foreseeing himself doing big things for the Jaguars.
"I'm expecting an unbelievable year ... they've been getting me more involved in the passing game, and that's just gonna take my game to another level."
During the 2023 season with Jacksonville, Etienne put up quality numbers. He played in 17 games, carrying the football 267 times for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns. Etienne also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and a touchdown.
His skillset will fit well being used more as a receiver. Etienne has always had the ability to be an elite dual-threat back.
Clemson fans remember his knack to make plays anytime he touched the football. He played four years with the Tigers and produced elite numbers. When all was said and done, he racked up 4,952 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns on 506 carries. He also caught 102 passes for 1,055 yards and eight touchdowns.
Getting him more involved in the offense would be a wise decision by the Jaguars. Putting the football in a playmaker's hands as often as possible is always a good strategy.
Add in the fact that Etienne and Lawrence already have top-tier chemistry from playing together during their time together at Clemson, he should be poised to have a breakout season.
Hopefully, he the former Tigers great will be able to put together a career year in Jacksonville.