Packers Throwing It All at Rookie Wideout Amari Rodgers

The Packers open their preseason on Saturday against the Houston Texans and the Green Bay coaching staff hasn't held anything back when it comes to having former Clemson Tiger Amari Rodgers prepared.

The Packers are not holding back when it comes to Amari Rodgers.

The Green Bay coaching staff is confident in the rookie wideout's ability to handle all the information they can throw at him.

“We’ve thrown a lot at him, we’re not holding back,” head coach Matt LaFleur said last week.

The Packers run a complex offensive scheme, and it isn't uncommon for rookie wide receivers to need time to adjust and acclimate. The son of Tee Martin, a former player and well-respected coach, has a football IQ that is off the charts and LaFluer has high expectations for his third-round pick and former Clemson Tiger.

Despite the fact that Randall Cobb was added to the roster recently, Green Bay has big plans for Rodgers during his rookie campaign. LaFluer said there are a number of ways they can get him involved, including opportunities in the slot and jet sweeps, which would have him getting the ball in space.

“I’m excited about where he could go,” LaFleur said.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never doubted for one second Rodgers ability to be successful at the NFL level, saying his versatility will help him be a valuable asset to the Green Bay offense.

"He is a technician at his position," Swinney said after the draft. "He is a guy that’s going to be ready day one since he can play multiple positions and is incredibly smart.”

