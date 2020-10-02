Former Clemson defensive back Bashaud Breeland pleaded guilty in a South Carolina court Friday to possession of marijuana and public disorderly conduct, according to The Rock Hill Herald.

Breeland, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, will not serve any jail time for an incident with a police officer in April that was captured on video. He'll pay a $200 fine, and he did not appear in court, according to The Herald.

Breeland was suspended for four games by the NFL in the offseason. This is his last week of discipline. Breeland signed a one-year contract in the offseason with the Chiefs worth $2.3 million after helping them win a Super Bowl last season.

Breeland was detained earlier this year at a gas station in York County after he failed to comply with a York County Sherriff's Deputy after marijuana was found in his possession.

Breeland's lawyer, Bakari Sellers, said the NFL player took responsibility for his actions and thanked prosecutors for coming to a solution.

Breeland, who had an interception in the Super Bowl and finished 2019 with 48 tackles and two picks in 16 regular-season games, is eligible to return to the Chiefs on Oct. 11 when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Breeland played at Clemson from 2010-13 and produced 136 tackles, three sacks and six interceptions as a Tiger. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team, where he spent four seasons.

Breeland went on to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2018 before joining the Chiefs last season. He's recorded 12 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns in his pro career.