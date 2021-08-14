After Missing 2020 Season, Tanner Muse Set to Make NFL Debut With Raiders

After missing all of 2020 with a toe injury, former Clemson Tiger Tanner Muse is set to make his NFL debut with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

For the first time in more than 18 months Tanner Muse will take the football field.

The former Clemson Tiger is set to get his first taste of NFL action on Saturday night when the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks do battle in a preseason matchup.

After winning two national titles as a safety in Brent Venables defense, Muse will start at linebacker for the Raiders after missing all of 2020 with a toe injury.

"I'm really excited just to be able to get out in front of the fans," said Muse. "I'm sure it's going to be packed out. My mom's coming so that will be exciting for her to see the stadium. And just being able to do what I'm here to do. That's what I was brought here to do, make a lot of plays and excel. I'm excited to just get under lights again."

The change of position has gone smoother than Muse expected, as the Raiders are trying to take advantage of the versatility the former third-round pick brings to the table.

"I'm doing a lot of different things than what I was doing at Clemson," Muse said. "Sometimes I spin down on the line, stack linebacker and then being deep. So, very versatile and that's the position I'm in right now. It's kind of seamless, but at the same time, once you start dealing with more linemen the game is a little different."

During his recovery, Muse has spent time bulking up in preparation for his NFL debut. That, and the speed of the game have been the two biggest things he's had to adjust to playing at the next level.

"Those 300-plus pounders get their hands on you quick," Muse said. "Once you get to the NFL, it's the best of the best. The game speed is a lot different."

The Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are currently +7500, according to FanDuel.

