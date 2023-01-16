Lawrence, Underdog Jaguars Draw AFC Top Seed Chiefs

Former Clemson Tigers Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne made plenty of big plays to help get the Jacksonville Jaguars past the Los Angeles Chargers in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

Now they get the top seed in the AFC with a trip to the conference championship game on the line. The Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NBC as an 8.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jacksonville is coming off a 31-30 win in which Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, but he bounced back with four touchdown passes lead to rally from a 27-0 deficit.

The Chiefs enjoyed a bye over the weekend after going 14-3 to post the best record in the AFC. They beat the Jaguars 27-21 in the regular season behind 331 passing yards and four touchdowns from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Lawrence had 259 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked five times in the loss. Etienne had 45 yards on 11 carries.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/