Former Clemson Tigers Football Recruit Narrows Choices Down to Two Schools
The Clemson Tigers are clawing their way to remain alive for a spot in the ACC Championship Game on the field. Their 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers kept their hopes alive, but they will need some help down the stretch.
The Miami Hurricanes will need to lose for a second time, breaking the tie they are currently in with the Tigers, or the SMU Mustangs will have to lose twice. More than likely, the title game participants are going to be determined by tiebreakers the conference has in place.
While that is where all of the team’s focus is currently, off the field, things are heating up on the recruiting trail. With less than three weeks until the start of the early signing period, we are going to see top high school recruits travel the country in the coming weeks as schools look to make their final pushes to secure commitments.
Unfortunately for Clemson, a few of the players they believed were going to be part of their 2025 recruiting class decommitted.
One of them was defensive end Isaiah Campbell.
A four-star recruit, he is ranked No. 38 in the ESPN 300 for the 2025 class. He is also the No. 4 ranked uncommitted prospect, and his decision is expected to come before the end of November.
The No. 3 defensive end prospect in the class, he has narrowed his choices down to two programs according to Eli Lederman of ESPN; the Tennessee Volunteers and the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Campbell visited Knoxville on October 19 when they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide. It left a last impression on the coveted recruit, as the standard was set for what he is seeking in the next step of his football career.
"I love the coaching staff. I love the players. I love the locker rooms," Campbell said of the Vols. "I love the demeanor and the way the program is run by Coach [Josh] Heupel. I love the environment -- not just the football environment, but the place."
North Carolina knows what they will have to compete against when they host him this weekend. They have one distinct advantage that the Volunteers cannot compete with; proximity to home.
Campbell is a Durham, North Carolina native, which is not even a half hour away from Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels will have a chance to wow the former Tigers commit this weekend when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.