Former Clemson Linebacker Retires from NFL

Former Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson is retiring from the NFL after appearing in just one game in the 2021 season with the New York Jets.

The New York Jets officially put him on the retired/reserve list Wednesday. Goodson, who spent five full seasons in the league, saw just seven snaps on special teams in Week 2.

Goodson signed with the Jets after playing a productive last season with the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 91 tackles, half of a sack, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 14 games for the playoff team. He became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Goodson had 31 tackles after he was traded from the New York Giants to the Green Bay in 2019. Before that, he recorded 123 of his 251 career tackles in three seasons with the Giants. He leaves the pro game with four career interceptions and one sack in 67 NFL contests.

Goodson was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft after a successful college career with the Tigers. The Lamar, S.C., native went from a small-town three-star recruit to a leader of Brent Venables' defense.

Goodson led Clemson with 108 tackles in 2015, added 5.5 sacks and produced two interceptions. He helped the Tigers go undefeated in the regular season, win the ACC title and reach the program's first of sixth consecutive berths in the College Football Playoff as the middle linebacker.

