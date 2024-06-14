Former Clemson Tigers Star QB Doesn't Hold Back On Critics
The Clemson Tigers have churned out an enormous amount of NFL talent over the years. Recently, they have had many of their past stars who have gone on to be elite professional players.
One of those recent Clemson players is quarterback Deshaun Watson.
To start his NFL career, Watson was a rising superstar with the Houston Texans. He got into some off-the-field trouble, which helped end his tenure with the Texans. They ended up trading him to the Cleveland Browns in one of the biggest blockbuster trades of all-time.
Since the trade, Watson has struggled mightily. He has only played in six games in each of his two years with the Browns.
Due to his struggles over the last couple of seasons, Watson has been facing a lot of criticism. It has even been suggested that he could be playing for his job and NFL future as a starting quarterback in 2024.
In a recent episode of "QB Unplugged," Watson opened up about his feeling on the criticism and it's clear that he doesn't care one bit about what others think of him.
"I don't live for other people's expectations. I could really care less about what anybody else has to say. None of that (expletive) really matters to me. Even if I got love for you, respectfully, but disrespectfully, I don't give two (expletive) about what you think. I got my own expectations. I know my expectation. My expectation is to be a world champion one day."
Even with the difficulties that he has encountered, the 28-year-old quarterback is still brimming with confidence.
He has a massive opportunity ahead of him in 2024 with Cleveland.
During his Clemson career, Watson was an absolute superstar.
He played three years for the Tigers, racking up 10,163 passing yards and 90 touchdowns. He was also known for being a lethal dual-threat quarterback, totaling 1,934 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground while becoming a national champion in 2016.
Hopefully, the former Clemson standout can get his NFL career turned around this year.
He'll always hold a special spot for his success with the Tigers.