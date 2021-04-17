Trevor Lawrence Clarifies Statements Made in SI Article About Motivation

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence releases a message via Twitter that he loves football "as much or more than anyone."

Trevor Lawrence caused a stir in the NFL community this week with comments he made in a Sports Illustrated article concerning his commitment to the game of football.

"I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” Lawrence said in the piece that ran Wednesday. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to."

His "more to life than football" mentality was misconstrued, Lawrence wrote on Twitter on Saturday. But he had talking heads wondering if the talented NFL prospect, who's expected to go No. 1 in the NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29, has the frame of mind to live up to the hype in the grown-up league.

Lawrence took exception to that and said he loves football "as much or more than anyone."

The former Clemson quarterback, who was 34-2 as a starter for the Tigers, emphasized his motivation is his love for the game.

"I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals," Lawrence tweeted. "You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person."

In the SI article, Lawrence explained that his happiness in life wasn't strictly tied to football, and that "it’s not like I need this for my life to be O.K."

"I want to do it because I want to be the best I can be. I want to maximize my potential," he told SI. "Who wouldn’t want to? You kind of waste it if you don’t.”