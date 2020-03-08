Foster Ready for Competitive Spring

Like most of the current defensive linemen on the Tigers’ roster, senior defensive end Justin Foster had to wait for his turn behind the best front four in a generation at Clemson.

Foster, however, made the most of the limited opportunities he had in 2018, finishing with 17 tackles (six for loss), two sacks and a fumble recovery in 15 games played. After Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant all moved on to the NFL, Foster knew there were big cleats to fill, and he finally broke out in 2019.

Foster finished an excellent 2019 season with a solid 41 tackles, including 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in his first action as a starter.

Foster cited his ability to be in the right spot on run plays as what he did best last season.

“I would say playing the run,” Foster said. “Just being better on pass rush, but honestly, I’d say my biggest strength was playing the run.”

This spring, as one of the elder statesmen of the unit, Foster has assumed a position of leadership, and he has chosen to lead with his actions instead of his words.

“I lead by example,” Foster said. “I try to help them (the freshmen) out where I can. K.J. (Henry) is more vocal, and he always yells at them, but I just try to lead by example, bringing them into the film room and helping them out with some of the small things.”

After two weeks of practice, one highly touted freshman recruit has caught Foster’s eye.

“Myles Murphy is an overall good player,” Foster said. “He has great get-off off the ball. He is more advanced than most freshmen. I think he is going to be great.”

Beyond Murphy, Foster sees a lot of competition for the starting jobs across the entire defensive line.

“It’s going the be really competitive across the board,” Foster said. “There are great players all over, and everybody can compete. I think it keeps everybody on their toes. You can’t slack off. Every day, it’s like your job is on the line, so you keep competing. It keeps it competitive in the room.”

As for what he is looking to improve on in the spring, Foster looks to be better in preparation.

“This spring, I’d say my biggest focus is watching film, getting to know the playbook in and out,” Foster said.