Four Clemson Tigers Make Mel Kiper's 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

After having no players selected in the first round of the last NFL Draft, Clemson appears primed to have multiple players hear their names called early in 2023.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper has released his first big board for the 2023 NFL and four Clemson Tigers were included, with three of those being listed in the Top-25.

After missing much of his sophomore season after tearing an ACL, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee comes in at No. 6 while being the second-highest ranked interior defensive lineman.

"Bresee, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020, tore his left ACL in September and played in just four games, but I was impressed with his tape. He locates the ball really well and explodes into the backfield at the snap to disrupt throwing lanes and find ball carriers. He's aggressive and hustles on every snap. He can be a major force inside at the next level. This is an extremely talented group of defenders at the top, but don't count out Bresee as a potential top-three pick."- Mel Kiper

Junior defensive end Myles Murphy comes in at No. 17 as the pass rusher looks to build on an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him come away with second-team All-ACC honors. He is the second-highest ranked defensive end on the board. "He has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner. Murphy also plays the run pretty well; he's a solid all-around player. Clemson also moved him inside at times, so that versatility will help his stock. He could rise if he finishes at the quarterback more in 2022."- Mel Kiper Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson rounds out the three players ranked inside of the Top-25, finding himself at No. 25. He ranks third among outside linebackers. Simpson ranked third on the team last season with 78 tackles and finished second in both tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6). "He had some impressive 2021 tape, showing explosion at the snap and range when he needs to track a ball carrier. He had 12.5 total tackles for loss. He could be an off-ball linebacker or play as a traditional 3-4 outside linebacker. Simpson has some power as a pass-rusher too."- Mel Kiper Also making the rankings was defensive tackle, Tyler Davis, who was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021, despite battling injuries all season. While the senior was not ranked inside the first round, he was ranked No. 10 among all players at his position.

