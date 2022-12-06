Four Clemson Tigers Selected to AP All-ACC First Team

Four Clemson players landed on the AP All-ACC Team, which was released on Tuesday.

Will Shipley, who rushed for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, made it as a running back and as the all-purpose player.

Senior left tackle Jordan McFadden was the other offensive representative for the Tigers while defensive end KJ Henry and defensive tackle Tyler Davis also earned first-team honors.

Defensive end Myles Murphy was selected to the second team along with kicker B.T. Potter.

Here's a look at the ACC first and second teams, as well as other honors, as voted on by a panel of 12 media members:

First team

Offense

QB -- Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 220, r-fr., Huntersville, North Carolina

RB -- Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 215, jr., New York, New York

RB -- Will Shipley, Clemson, 5-11, 205, soph., Weddington, N.C.

WR -- Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, jr., Suwanee, Georgia

WR -- Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5-10, 172, sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TE -- Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 6-5, 216, soph., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

OT -- Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 305, sr., Spartanburg, S.C.

OT -- Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 311, jr., Brentwood, Texas

OG -- Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 6-5, 327, sr., Saint Petersburg, Florida

OG -- Marcus Minor, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 325, sr., Lanham, Maryland

C -- Grant Gibson, North Carolina State, 6-1, 310, grad., Charlotte, North Carolina

K -- Chris Dunn, North Carolina State, 5-8, 170, grad., Lexington, North Carolina

All-purpose player -- Will Shipley, Clemson

Defense

DE -- Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 251, soph., Berwick, Pennsylvania

DE -- K.J. Henry, Clemson, 6-4, 255, grad., Winston-Salem, North Carolina

DT -- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 280, jr., Miami

DT -- Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, sr., Apopka, Florida

LB -- Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 242, sr., Miramar, Fla.

LB -- Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 230, jr., Wake Forest, North Carolina

LB -- Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

CB -- Ayden White, North Carolina State, 6-0, 185, soph., Asheville, North Carolina

CB -- Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 6-2, 205, grad., Coconut Creek, Florida

S -- Kam Kinchens, Miami, 5-11, 202, soph., Miami

S -- Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 203, jr., Cordele, Georgia

P -- Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 220, sr., Mandurah, Australia

Second team

Offense

QB -- Jordan Travis, Florida State, 6-1, 212, jr., West Palm Beach, Florida

RB -- Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 5-10, 210, soph., Owings Mills, Maryland

RB -- Trey Benson, Florida State, 6-1, 215, soph., Greenville, Mississippi

WR -- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6-5, 205, jr., Lake Worth, Florida

WR -- Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 6-2, 195, sr., Spring, Texas

TE -- Will Mallory, Miami, 6-5, 245, sr., Jacksonville, Florida

OT -- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 6-5, 322, jr., Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

OT -- Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, 6-5, 334, soph., Conway, Arkansas

OG -- Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State, 6-5, 325, grad., Boynton Beach, Florida

OG -- Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 6-3, 304, sr., Suwanee, Georgia

C -- Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 6-4, 301, r-jr., Georgetown, Kentucky

K -- B.T. Potter, Clemson, 5-10, 200, grad., Rock Hill, South Carolina

All-purpose player -- Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 5-11, 189, sr., Greenville, South Carolina

Defense

DE -- Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 275, jr., Marietta, Georgia

DE -- Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 6-2, 236, so., Williamstown, New Jersey

DT -- DeWayne Carter, Duke, 6-3, 298, r-jr., Pickerington, Ohio

DT -- Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 6-3, 290, sr., Clifton, Virginia

LB -- SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 230, sr., Syracuse, New York

LB -- Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 6-1, 224, jr., Miami, Florida

LB -- Nick Jackson, Virginia, 6-1, 234, sr., Atlanta

LB -- Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 233, sr., Olney, Maryland

LB -- Isaiah Moore, North Carolina State, 6-2, 232, grad., Chester, Virginia

LB -- Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 207, sr., Thomasville, Georgia

CB -- Fentrell Cypress II, Virginia, 6-0, 184, jr., Rock Hill, South Carolina

CB -- Storm Duck, North Carolina, 6-0, 200, jr., Boiling Springs, South Carolina

S -- Erick Hallett II, 5-11, 190, sr., Cypress, Texas

S -- Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State, 5-10, 186, sr., Orlando, Florida

P -- Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 6-6, 203, jr., Gadsden, Alabama

Coach of the Year -- Mike Elko, Duke

Offensive Player of the Year -- Drake Maye, North Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year -- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Newcomer of the Year -- Jared Verse, Florida State

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/