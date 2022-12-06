Four Clemson Tigers Selected to AP All-ACC First Team
Four Clemson players landed on the AP All-ACC Team, which was released on Tuesday.
Will Shipley, who rushed for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, made it as a running back and as the all-purpose player.
Senior left tackle Jordan McFadden was the other offensive representative for the Tigers while defensive end KJ Henry and defensive tackle Tyler Davis also earned first-team honors.
Defensive end Myles Murphy was selected to the second team along with kicker B.T. Potter.
Here's a look at the ACC first and second teams, as well as other honors, as voted on by a panel of 12 media members:
First team
Offense
QB -- Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 220, r-fr., Huntersville, North Carolina
RB -- Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 215, jr., New York, New York
RB -- Will Shipley, Clemson, 5-11, 205, soph., Weddington, N.C.
WR -- Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, jr., Suwanee, Georgia
WR -- Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5-10, 172, sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
TE -- Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 6-5, 216, soph., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
OT -- Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 305, sr., Spartanburg, S.C.
OT -- Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 311, jr., Brentwood, Texas
OG -- Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 6-5, 327, sr., Saint Petersburg, Florida
OG -- Marcus Minor, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 325, sr., Lanham, Maryland
C -- Grant Gibson, North Carolina State, 6-1, 310, grad., Charlotte, North Carolina
K -- Chris Dunn, North Carolina State, 5-8, 170, grad., Lexington, North Carolina
All-purpose player -- Will Shipley, Clemson
Defense
DE -- Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 251, soph., Berwick, Pennsylvania
DE -- K.J. Henry, Clemson, 6-4, 255, grad., Winston-Salem, North Carolina
DT -- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 280, jr., Miami
DT -- Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, sr., Apopka, Florida
LB -- Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 242, sr., Miramar, Fla.
LB -- Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 230, jr., Wake Forest, North Carolina
LB -- Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, jr., Charlotte, North Carolina
CB -- Ayden White, North Carolina State, 6-0, 185, soph., Asheville, North Carolina
CB -- Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 6-2, 205, grad., Coconut Creek, Florida
S -- Kam Kinchens, Miami, 5-11, 202, soph., Miami
S -- Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 203, jr., Cordele, Georgia
P -- Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 220, sr., Mandurah, Australia
Second team
Offense
QB -- Jordan Travis, Florida State, 6-1, 212, jr., West Palm Beach, Florida
Tennessee Set to Face 'Tradition Rich' Program In Clemson
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel gives an early preview of what he expects his sixth-ranked Volunteers will see in its Orange Bowl matchup against seventh-ranked Clemson.
Diop and Sylla Earn All-South Region Nods
Clemson juniors Hamady Diop and Ousmane Sylla were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region second team, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Swinney is Not in the Business of Begging Players to Remain at Clemson
The portal combined with the start of players "opting out" of bowl games to begin their preparation for the NFL Draft has made navigating rosters a significant challenge for coaches across the nation.
RB -- Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 5-10, 210, soph., Owings Mills, Maryland
RB -- Trey Benson, Florida State, 6-1, 215, soph., Greenville, Mississippi
WR -- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6-5, 205, jr., Lake Worth, Florida
WR -- Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 6-2, 195, sr., Spring, Texas
TE -- Will Mallory, Miami, 6-5, 245, sr., Jacksonville, Florida
OT -- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 6-5, 322, jr., Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada
OT -- Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, 6-5, 334, soph., Conway, Arkansas
OG -- Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State, 6-5, 325, grad., Boynton Beach, Florida
OG -- Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 6-3, 304, sr., Suwanee, Georgia
C -- Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 6-4, 301, r-jr., Georgetown, Kentucky
K -- B.T. Potter, Clemson, 5-10, 200, grad., Rock Hill, South Carolina
All-purpose player -- Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 5-11, 189, sr., Greenville, South Carolina
Defense
DE -- Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 275, jr., Marietta, Georgia
DE -- Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 6-2, 236, so., Williamstown, New Jersey
DT -- DeWayne Carter, Duke, 6-3, 298, r-jr., Pickerington, Ohio
DT -- Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 6-3, 290, sr., Clifton, Virginia
LB -- SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 230, sr., Syracuse, New York
LB -- Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 6-1, 224, jr., Miami, Florida
LB -- Nick Jackson, Virginia, 6-1, 234, sr., Atlanta
LB -- Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 233, sr., Olney, Maryland
LB -- Isaiah Moore, North Carolina State, 6-2, 232, grad., Chester, Virginia
LB -- Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 207, sr., Thomasville, Georgia
CB -- Fentrell Cypress II, Virginia, 6-0, 184, jr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
CB -- Storm Duck, North Carolina, 6-0, 200, jr., Boiling Springs, South Carolina
S -- Erick Hallett II, 5-11, 190, sr., Cypress, Texas
S -- Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State, 5-10, 186, sr., Orlando, Florida
P -- Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 6-6, 203, jr., Gadsden, Alabama
Coach of the Year -- Mike Elko, Duke
Offensive Player of the Year -- Drake Maye, North Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year -- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Newcomer of the Year -- Jared Verse, Florida State
