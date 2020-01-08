ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Fowler: Clemson on Verge of Greatness

Jeremy Styron

If the Clemson Tigers defeat LSU, capture their third national title in four years — fourth overall in school history — and complete a 30-game winning streak on Jan. 13 in LSU’s own backyard, no less, the team could go down as one of the best of all time.

For ESPN analysts Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, that would mean greatness.

“To me, it's as great as anything we've ever seen,” Fowler said about Clemson’s place in history if the team can bring home the championship. “You're talking about three out of four years, beating an Alabama, win their first championship, 12-0 Notre Dame team, 14-0 'Bama team last year, 13-0 Ohio State team, 14-0 LSU team in the Superdome? Come on.”

Fowler said that despite what some would call a less-than-demanding ACC schedule, Clemson’s dominance since 2015 has put the Tigers in the same conversation as other legendary programs throughout history.

“I know that their conference hasn't been as demanding as others in history for sure, but that's just a ridiculous amount of post-season excellence, and it would put them right (there) with anything else,” Fowler said. “You're just not supposed to be able to do that anymore.”

Herbstreit echoed Fowler’s sentiments about Clemson’s potential history-making legacy.

“You know, if you envision this game on Monday night, LSU could win and wrap up just an incredible season that we'll be talking about for decades, or on the other hand, Clemson could win, and we'll be talking about not just an incredible run this year, but we'll be talking about three out of four, and Chris just went through the gauntlet of teams they beat,” Herbstreit said.

In the Dabo Swinney era, which began midway through the 2008 season, the Tigers defeated Alabama in the national title game in 2016 and 2018. The team fell to Alabama in the championship game in 2015 and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2017. Clemson has won the ACC six times during the period, including the last five conference championships.

With few chinks in their armor on either side of the ball, the Tigers of 2019 have looked as strong as any team that has preceded them, riding the crest of a historic winning streak and led by a dynamic offense behind sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who used his arm and his feet to dispatch Ohio State in the semifinal game of the playoffs, and a defense that has been stingy in the red zone.

If Clemson is making a case for being added to the Mount Rushmore of superlative teams throughout history, the LSU Tigers, who also play in a place called “Death Valley,” have a storied franchise all their own that includes three national titles (1958, 2003 and 2007) and 16 SEC titles.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who recently won the Heisman Trophy and helped his team crush Oklahoma by a score of 63-28 during the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff a couple weeks ago, has been breaking records all season. Add to Burrow’s domination talented skill players around him on offense and a tough run defense on the other side of the ball, and LSU will likely serve as a formidable challenge to Clemson’s title aspirations.

Fowler said if Clemson completes the journey and downs LSU, the Tigers' body of work the last several years will be nearly unprecedented, with more potential success to come.

“You go back-to-back, and the teams they've had to beat to keep that streak alive, for me it's just crazy,” Fowler said. “I don't know how many times it'll be duplicated in the history of the sport. And they've got Trevor another year, by the way, so they can still build on that.”

Herbstreit, whose twin sons Jake and Tye play for Clemson, said he thinks Clemson will move to 15-0 on the season and enter 2020 with its winning streak in tact.

“I think the winning streak continues, goes into the 2020 season,” he said. “Trevor is coming back. You look at the last five years, they (the Tigers) have the highest winning percentage already in the entire country. I think they are the — whoever the standard is. If it's been Nick Saban and Alabama. If they (the Tigers) win, you can make an argument they're already there. They're already right next to Alabama. And if they win this game, I think they are the team right now.”

Although critics have complained that Clemson has not had a strong strength of schedule through much of its 29-game winning streak, if the team can defeat LSU, Clemson’s place among the greats will no longer be a matter of opinion, Herbstreit said.

“I think he (head coach Dabo Swinney) was so frustrated so much — (Swinney said) ‘Is anybody watching my team play?’” Herbstreit said. “‘Has anybody watched us these last five years?’ Just because of all the amazing things they've accomplished.”

“The great thing is it's not objective,” he added. “They (the Tigers) have a chance to get the last laugh, and they're 60 minutes away from doing some things that we just haven't seen — ever.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Keys To A Clemson Win Over LSU

JP-Priester

Clemson vs LSU: Keys To Success For Clemson

Clemson's Talented Cornerbacks Prepare for LSU's Dynamic Receivers

Brad Senkiw

Derion Kendrick and A.J. Terrell have held their own this season for the Clemson Tigers, but now they face a huge challenge in preparing for LSU receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in the national championship game Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

Lawrence's Maturity Shines on Big Stage

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence was also in the final college football game last year with a similar team, but he'll be a better, more mature quarterback when takes on LSU in the national championship game on Jan. 13.

Cervenka, Tiger Offensive Line Preparing for Challenging LSU Defense

Connor Watson

The battle in the trenches is often one that is overlooked when it comes to analyzing the game. Everyone wants to look at the wide receiver against the best defensive back the other team has, or the quarterback against a great secondary but the battle inside is what truly turns the tide in games.

Clemson Has Played Somebody Now

JP-Priester

The Clemson Tigers heard all the talk about their schedule and now own the best win of the season in college football following a Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State.

Wallace: Media is Giving Tigers an Edge

Zach Lentz

The Clemson defense has spent the last week-and-a-half hearing about how they are going to hold against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and his high-powered LSU offense. But instead of getting upset with the constant barrage of questions being asked of the defense, safety K'Von Wallace is loving the talk of the LSU offense.

Four Championship Game Appearances Not an Advantage for Clemson

Zach Lentz

While some may be counting Clemson's experience in the biggest game of the season as an advantage, head coach Dabo Swinney is not buying that train of thought. In part, based on what they accomplished last season.

Swinney on Turner: ‘This Guy Can Play’

Jeremy Styron

Clemson junior safety Nolan Turner's worst moment and best moment of his college career arguably took place within minutes of each other near the end of the Tigers’ 29-23 win against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Clemson vs LSU: Getting To Know The LSU Offense

JP-Priester

What do Clemson fans need to know about the best offense in the nation?

Second Half 2019 Fiesta Bowl Photos

Susan Lloyd

Photos from the second half of the Fiesta Bowl by Staff Photographer Susan Lloyd