Freshman Campaign a Season of Growth for Clemson DT Caden Story

Jason Priester All Clemson

Despite redshirting, DT Caden Story feels like he took some big steps in his development during his freshman season at Clemson.
Despite redshirting, Caden Story's freshman season at Clemson was a productive one.

Story committed to Clemson on signing day last February, and was the only defensive tackle the Tigers signed in the 2022 recruiting class. While appearing in just one game this season, Story feels like he has seen a tremendous amount of growth as a football player during his short time at Clemson.

