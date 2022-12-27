From Backup to Stater, Not Much Has Changed for Clemson QB Cade Klubnik

DANIA BEACH, FL.- While Cade Klubnik is transitioning from backup to starter, the freshman insists not much has changed in how he goes about preparing.

Klubnik rejuvenated a stagnant Clemson offense in the No. 7 Tigers' 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game earlier this month.

After being inserted on the third offensive series, Klubnik led Clemson on four consecutive scoring drives, finishing the night 20-of-24 for 279 yards and two total touchdowns.

Klubnik now gets set to make his first career start against No. 6 Tennessee in the upcoming Orange Bowl, but the freshman insists not much has changed regarding his preparation.

"When it comes to me now being the starter, I don't think much has really changed," Klubnik said on Tuesday.

With the Tigers set to hold their first practice on Tuesday since arriving in South Florida, Klubnik's excitement level is starting to reach a fever pitch.

"I feel great, feel better than I ever have," Klubnik said. "We've had a great two days of practice so far. Great preparation. I am super excited for this game and I think it's going to lead us into next year."

Although Klubnik will be making his first start, he fully knows what to expect, as the freshman has appeared in nine of the Tigers' 13 games this season. While his experience has been limited, he has completed 67 percent of his passes, while throwing for two touchdowns and running for another, and whether he is starting or coming off the bench in a reserve role, his mindset remains the same.

"Just continue to be who I am," Klubnik said. "A selfless guy who is going to continue to love on people."

