Game Notes From Clemson's Road Win over Seminoles

No. 4 Clemson improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in ACC play with a 34-28 victory at Florida State on Saturday night that wrapped up the conference away schedule for the Tigers.

Here's a look at game notes and what was accomplished in the win:

WITH THE WIN… Clemson extended the nation's longest active winning streak to 13 games.

Clemson tied the fourth-longest winning streak in Clemson history, matching 13-game streaks across both the 1939-40 seasons and the 1980-81 seasons.

Clemson has now opened a season 7-0 for the 10th time in program history, joining the 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Clemson has now won seven consecutive games against Florida State for the first time in series history. It represents the second-longest winning streak against the Seminoles by an opponent all-time, trailing Florida’s eight-game winning streak against FSU from 1968-76.

Clemson, which was already the first school to defeat Florida State in ACC play in six consecutive games, pushed that winning streak to seven straight games.

Clemson earned its 15th all-time victory against Florida State and its sixth all-time victory in Tallahassee.

Clemson won a third consecutive game at Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time in series history.

Clemson became only the fifth program ever to win three consecutive road games against Florida State in Tallahassee, joining Florida (six straight from 1966-76, three from 1982-86 and 2004-08), Houston (four from 1966-78), Memphis (three from 1969-75) and Miami (Fla.) (five from 1957-77 and four from 1981-87).

Clemson improved to 46-2 in its last 48 games against ACC Atlantic Division teams, including games against typical Atlantic division foes in the division-free season in 2020.

Clemson improved to 34-4 in true road games since 2015.

Clemson concluded its 2022 road conference slate at 4-0.

Clemson earned its sixth consecutive road win, the third-longest active streak in the country.

Clemson won its 38th consecutive game against unranked opponents when ranked in the AP Top 5, the longest active streak in college football according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Clemson improved to 122-13 against AP-unranked teams under Dabo Swinney. Clemson is now 99-3 against unranked teams since the start of the 2012 season.

Clemson improved to 45-7 at night since 2015, including a 26-4 record in night games since the start of the 2018 season.

Clemson has now won 103 of its last 105 games, including each of its last 66, when leading at halftime.

Clemson improved to 124-2 since 2011 when leading after three quarters.

Clemson has now won 34 of its last 41 one-possession games since 2011, the highest winning percentage (.829) in the country in one-score games in that span.

Clemson now has a 70-4 record when winning the turnover margin since 2011.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney improved to 50-20 in true road games, joining Frank Howard (72) as the only head coaches to win 50 career road games with Clemson.

Swinney won his 200th overall game as a Clemson coach of any kind, including his 43 wins as an assistant coach from 2003-08.