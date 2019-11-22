Clemson
Gamecocks Have More Issues Than Muschamp

Zach Lentz

COLUMBIA—The South Carolina Gamecocks have a number of issues ahead of their annual matchup with the Clemson Tigers.

Not only can the administration not decide whether or not they are looking to replace head coach Will Muschamp or not, or whether they are seeking advice from Florida State as to how to handle Muschamp's buyout or if they are supporting Muschamp. It appears that the fate of Muschamp depends on the time of day or the day of the week.

However, they also are facing questions surrounding offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon.

The Gamecock offense has sputtered and gasped this season, ranking 99th in scoring offense, 73rd in rushing offense, 68th in passing offense and 80th in total offense.

As anemic as the Gamecocks have been on offense this season, Muschamp is still sticking with McClendon—at least through the final game.

“We can play better on offense," Muschamp said. "These past two weeks have been extremely frustrating from a consistency standpoint. I go back to last year, everybody talks about Bryan being a first year coordinator, we averaged more than 30 points, we’ve only done that five times in the last 13 years. We had over 400 yards per game, which has only been done three times in 13 years.

"He did a really good job for us last year. It’s been a little frustrating this year. Obviously, there have been some injuries and different things that have happened on the offensive side that have certainly limited us. We can do a better job as coaches of putting guys in better situations. We have a really good staff, and I’ve been frustrated for these guys."

Part of the issues have come from their inexperience at quarterback, after losing starting quarterback Jake Bentley, placing true freshman Ryan Hillinski and quarterback turned wide receiver turned part-time quarterback Dakereon Joyner in difficult positions.

"It’s been tough," Muschamp said. "Ryan and Dakereon have been put in tough situations for young quarterbacks, but that’s where we are. We need to play better around those guys to give them a better opportunity. We all share in it, and it starts with me and we have to get better."

Keep the trash in the stands:

While fans, on both sides of the rivalry, enjoy a good verbal chastising of their rival, there is one thing that the Tigers are hoping the fans in Columbia do not repeat — throwing bottles and other items on the field at the players.

A pattern of behavior that continued this season when the Gamecocks game against Florida featured a series of calls by officials that the fan base saw as questionable.

Two years ago, the fans from South Carolina threw water bottles, coke bottles and even C and D batteries were thrown on the field at players, drawing warnings from members of the Clemson staff to make sure that helmets were on anytime they were entering or exiting the field.

"There’s no sense to ever throw anything on the field. The players are the ones who are out there. Our student section, who I love and appreciate them cheering for the Gamecocks, we don’t need to throw anything on the field. Always have class in what you do in representing the University of South Carolina.

"Two years ago, there was actually — it’s sad because Kelly Bryant was running out of bounds and Skai Moore was pulling up, but there was a photographer on a knee and Kelly and Skai went over the photographer, and we had an official from 38 yards away throw a flag. It is what it is."

