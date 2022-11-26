Gamecocks Take Down Clemson, Snapping Seven Game Losing Streak to Tigers

CLEMSON- More than one streak came to an end in Death Valley on Saturday.

South Carolina defeated Clemson 31-30 in the annual rivalry matchup, as the Gamecocks not only snapped the Tigers' seven-game winning streak in the series but also snapped the program's 40-game home winning streak that had dated back to 2016.

Spencer Rattler carved up Wes Goodwin's defense to the tune of 348 passing yards, and two touchdowns. he also added a rushing touchdown. He consistently threw the football into tight windows and his receivers made plays.

Antwane Well Jr. was on the receiving end of many of those throws, as the wideout hauled in nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

It looked like Clemson might once again make quick work of the Gamecocks. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. returned a Spencer Rattler interception for a touchdown just over three minutes into the game to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

On the next offensive possession, DJ Uiagalelei's 9-yard TD run would cap an 8-play, 90-yard drive, putting Clemson up 14-0.

However, fueled by Spencer Rattler, South Carolina would respond. Rattler threw for 207 yards in the first half and led two second-quarter touchdown drives. as the Gamecocks trailed 23-14 at the break.

After rolling up 250 yards of offense in the first half, Clemson would once again have consistency issues in the second half, totaling less than 100 yards after the break. The Tigers really had trouble moving it through the air, as DJ Uiagalelei had one of his worst games of the season, hitting on just 8-of-29 for 99 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Will Shipley was one of the lone bright spots for the Tigers, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown.

The loss drops Clemson to 10-2 on the season and kills any shot the Tigers had of making the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks improve to 84.

Player of the Game: Shipley carried the offense on his shoulders in the loss, rushing for 132 yards, giving the sophomore his first-ever 1,000-yard season. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry

Key Play: With 2:09 remaining in the game, Antonio Williams fumbled on a punt return. Instead of having the ball down one with a chance to go win, South Carolina took over at the Tigers' 45-yard line and was all but able to run out the clock.

Stat of the Game: Uiagalelei struggled mightily in the loss, hitting on just 28% of his passes after having hit on 65% coming into the contest.

Up Next: Clemson will face North Carolina (9-3) in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.