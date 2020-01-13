Gameday Keys for a Clemson Victory Over LSU

NEW ORLEANS — Let’s state the obvious first: Clemson can’t consistently give up big plays in the passing game and win back-to-back national championships.

Behind quarterback Joe Burrow and a host of talented pass catchers, LSU is as explosive an offense as college football’s seen in a while. That was said by some about Alabama last year, when Clemson dismantled the Crimson Tide.

That doesn’t mean they’ll do the same to LSU, but there are plenty of other areas to keep an eye on.

If Clemson wins its 30th consecutive game and third national title in four years, here is what else it’ll need to do to make history:

1. Control the pace

Clemson is far from a slow team. The Tigers don’t relentlessly ground and pound or milk every second off the play clock.

They also don’t play at a breakneck pace. Clemson is 33rd nationally in offensive plays per game.

But there’s a belief that you need to keep LSU’s offense off the field by playing a slower style, even if it’s not in your program’s DNA.

That isn’t a bad theory, but it’s more about controlling the pace, not necessarily milking every possession.

That means Clemson needs to know when to go faster and when to take its time to give the defense a breather or just cool off LSU’s attack if it gets going.

Good coaching can do this and it’s a lot about feel, but execution will be critical. Clemson must do enough on the first two downs to be in position to get the pace in their favor.

2. Run Etienne, run

Clemson doesn’t want to get into an all-aerial fireworks show with LSU. That’s not who the ACC Tigers are. They are a power-run team at their core. But sometimes in games against high-scoring offenses, you’ll see the other team get pressured into matching that with big plays through the air and the run game gets ignored.

Regardless if Clemson gets behind early or takes a lead out of the gate, running the football must remain a staple of the game plan.

If Clemson wins, expect Travis Etienne to be a major reason why. He can help Clemson move the chains and control the pace. Add in Trevor Lawrence’s run-game ability and Clemson can rely on their big, consistent offensive line.

3. Wear LSU out

The SEC Tigers don’t have a ton of depth up front on defense. Clemson has done a good job emphasizing finishing games well under Dabo Swinney. Factor in Clemson’s offensive balance, lack of injuries and ability to cultivate depth all season, and it’s easy to see why that could be a major factor in the game plan by the coaching staff.

Clemson outscored Ohio State 15-7 in the second half of the Fiesta Bowl. Shining on the big stage late in games is why this program is where it is right now.

4. Don’t get down on defense

No, this doesn’t mean Clemson can’t trail. It means that when the defense does give up an explosive play or a touchdown, especially early, it can’t get down on itself. This has been the nation’s stingiest unit all season. The starters aren’t used to teams reaching the end zone, which they showed when they held Ohio State to three field goals in three red-zone attempts.

When LSU does, keeping spirits up and not hanging their head will be key. Safety Tanner Muse said they do a good job of not pointing fingers and working to solve the problem on the sideline. It’ll be imperative they stick to that against an offense that can score in a hurry.

5. Handle the unexpected

Fourteen games in, you are who we thought you were at this point. That goes for both teams.

And while neither will try to reinvent themselves in the biggest game of the year, there will be some wrinkles to keep an eye on. Will LSU run the ball more than people are expecting? Does defensive coordinator Dave Aranda have special packages that aren’t on film for linebacker Michael Divinity Jr., who missed the last six games because of personal reasons?

Every team tries a couple tricks, especially since they’ve had an extra week to prepare. Clemson typically scouts its opponents very well, as evident by stopping UNC’s QB speed option on a two-point conversion in their closest game this season.

The attention to detail has to be sharp against a team like LSU, which gives you a lesser margin for error because of its talent.