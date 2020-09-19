SI.com
GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. The Citadel | Game 2

Zach Lentz

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Bulldogs here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

You can log in, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real-time.

The Buildup:

Clemson enters its 2020 home opener riding a school-record 22-game home winning streak, the nation's longest active streak. Clemson's home crowds have seldom left disappointed in the College Football Playoff era, as the Tigers are an FBS-best 41-1 at home since 2014. Saturday's contest will be played 78 years to the date following Clemson's first game at Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers opened the facility that would later become known colloquially as Death Valley with a 32-13 defeat of Presbyterian College on Sept. 19, 1942. 

Though the facility has since expanded to 81,500, current circumstances will result in Saturday's game being played in front of a comparable capacity to the stadium's 1942 configuration, as the stadium opened that year with capacity for about 20,000 spectators. An estimated crowd of approximately 5,000 attended the facility's debut. Death Valley has played host to 33 of running back Travis Etienne's 57 career rushing touchdowns and 34 of his 64 career total touchdowns. 

On Saturday, it could also be the site of Etienne's foray into the NCAA record books. Etienne enters Saturday's contest having scored a touchdown (rushing or receiving) in 37 of his 44 career games, already an ACC record for the most career games scoring a touchdown. With a touchdown of any kind on Saturday, Etienne can tie Florida's Tim Tebow (38 games from 2006-09) and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon (38 from 2012-15) for the Football Bowl Subdivision record in that category. 

The game will also be the home debut of a Clemson defense that featured nine players who made their first career starts last week. Some of the most immediate impacts was felt by a pair of highly-touted true freshmen — defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee — who entered in reserve and combined for nine tackles (3.5 for loss) with 2.5 sacks and a blocked field goal. 

The tandem contributed to Clemson's six sacks against Wake Forest, 4.5 of which were split among players who registered their first career sacks in the contest (Murphy, Bresee, Regan Upshaw and LaVonta Bentley). 

CLEMSON/THE CITADEL SERIES HISTORY: 

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 32-5-1 

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 14-1 

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 13-1 

- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 5-3-1 

- LAST MEETING: Nov. 18, 2017 (61-3, W)

 - STREAK: Clemson, Won 17

Pregame:

Comments (38)
No. 1-35
Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Feels like a strange spring game vibe for sure so far

Brad Senkiw
Brad Senkiw

Editor

It definitely does seem odd. Once the play on the field starts I'm sure it'll feel a lot more normal.

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

At least the noise isn't piped in

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Gotta say I kinda like the band in tshirt and jeans on the hill

Zach Lentz
Zach Lentz

Editor

Can we say that ETN is good at football

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Man....gotta think that was could have been a house call if Rodgers makes the catch.

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

An early Cornell Powell sighting

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

good to see Powell getting involved early.

Brad Senkiw
Brad Senkiw

Editor

Nice touchdown drive but I can't imagine Trevor Lawrence will ever get as much time to throw as he had on that possession. He could've made a sandwich back there before passing.

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Ladson evolves into that go to guy down the field... the alpha dog if you will

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Welcome to the party, Mr. Ladson.

Brad Senkiw
Brad Senkiw

Editor

Lannden Zanders comes up from the safety spot after the pitch and makes a nice tackle that stopped any chance of a first down.

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Good to see Lyn-J back on the field too

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Lyn-J alert!

Brad Senkiw
Brad Senkiw

Editor

The "Middle of the Field Cult" goes (happy) wild after that TD pass down the seam.

Zach Lentz
Zach Lentz

Editor

Lawrence has greatly improved his deep-ball accuracy

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Way to many penalties for Bulldogs

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Citadel going backwards

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Yes, ETN is good at the game of Football

Zach Lentz
Zach Lentz

Editor

I really like the urgency and efficiency the Tigers are playing with

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

That didn't take long

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

James Skalski with the scoop and score. Going to be a good, good day to build depth for the Tigers.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Clemson defense might have already outscored Citadel for the day.

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Nobody defends the option better than BV

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Myles Murphy making the most out of his time on the field so far.

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Tigers special teams looking special today

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

DJ time in Death Valley

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

More red-zone work centered around the tight end on that drive. So much to defend if you're the Citadel in that situation.

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Ladson is separating himself from the pack on the outside

Zach Lentz
Zach Lentz

Editor

Wash, rinse and repeat-Lawrence has improved his deep ball immensely

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Ladson stepping into the role his team will desperately need this season.

Brad Senkiw
Brad Senkiw

Editor

I wrote earlier today to watch Myles Murphy and how he played his assignments would show how coachable he is. He looked like a veteran reading that pitch play on his forced fumble.

Zach Lentz
Zach Lentz

Editor

This freshman class is scary

Brad Senkiw
Brad Senkiw

Editor

Second-half running clock?

