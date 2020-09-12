SI.com
GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Zach Lentz

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

You can log in, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real-time

The Buildup:

After an offseason of unexpected twists and turns, Clemson will kick off the 125th season in program history on Saturday, Sept. 12, when the team faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Kickoff at Truist Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Clemson's prolific run in the last decade has illuminated a pathway to a number of historical feats that can be accomplished in 2020, but the road to those accomplishments begins with the team's first stated goal: "Win the Opener." 

Clemson has won the opener in 10 of Dabo Swinney's 11 full seasons as Clemson's head coach, including each of the last five since 2015. This year marks Clemson's first time opening a season on the road since 2016, when second-ranked Clemson defeated Auburn, 19-13, at Jordan-Hare Stadium to kick off an eventual national championship campaign. 

Members of Clemson’s program wore shirts in camp bearing the term “2020 Vision” on the front (with the zeroes represented by All In chips) and “Double-Double Mission” on the back, signifying Clemson’s pursuit of a 10th straight 10-win season. With 10-plus wins this year, Clemson would join Florida State and Alabama as the only programs ever to accomplish the feat.

CLEMSON/WAKE FOREST SERIES HISTORY: 

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 67-17-1 

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 39-7 

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 25-10-1 

- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 3-0 

- LAST MEETING: Nov. 16, 2019 (52-3, W) 

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 11

Pregame: 

Three Potential Clemson Starters Didn't Travel to Wake Forest

No. 1 Clemson will be without Justin Foster, Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich for the season opener against Wake Forest.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence 'Planning on This Being My Last Year'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's graduating in December, told ESPN he'll be moving onto the NFL after the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Clemson has won 28 of its last 35 season openers. Head Coach Dabo Swinney is 10-1 in his career in season-opening games with the only loss coming at Georgia to open the 2014 season.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Mike Jones Jr. Ready for Physical Game Saturday Night

Clemson sophomore linebacker Mike Jones Jr. expects physical battle against Wake Forest offensive line, says they are grinders and play to the whistle

Christopher Hall

Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest

Clemson owns 67 all-time wins over Wake Forest, its second-highest victory total against any opponent (71 wins vs. South Carolina).

Zach Lentz

What Will Clemson's Offense Look Like Saturday at Wake Forest?

Clemson gets a chance to answer some questions on offense Saturday at Wake Forest, but with many young players on the field, the No. 1 Tigers could keep it simple and complete the first goal of the season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Freshmen D-Linemen Handling Expectations

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said his freshmen defensive linemen came in with a lot of hype, but are learning to handle expectations while working with coaching staff.

Travis Boland

Clemson Eager To Get On Field At Wake Forest After Crazy Offseason

After a tumultuous offseason the Clemson Tigers are ready to finally get back on the football field this weekend on the road against Wake Forest in the ACC opener for each team

JP-Priester

Clemson Prepared For Unique Atmosphere Saturday Night

Clemson football team not concerned with noise levels, or lack thereof Saturday. Tigers just ready to take the field and play football

Christopher Hall

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Extremely Confident In Tigers Offensive Line

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expecting a smooth transition as the Tigers look to replace four starters along offensive line

JP-Priester