GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

You can log in, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real-time

The Buildup:

After an offseason of unexpected twists and turns, Clemson will kick off the 125th season in program history on Saturday, Sept. 12, when the team faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Kickoff at Truist Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson's prolific run in the last decade has illuminated a pathway to a number of historical feats that can be accomplished in 2020, but the road to those accomplishments begins with the team's first stated goal: "Win the Opener."

Clemson has won the opener in 10 of Dabo Swinney's 11 full seasons as Clemson's head coach, including each of the last five since 2015. This year marks Clemson's first time opening a season on the road since 2016, when second-ranked Clemson defeated Auburn, 19-13, at Jordan-Hare Stadium to kick off an eventual national championship campaign.

Members of Clemson’s program wore shirts in camp bearing the term “2020 Vision” on the front (with the zeroes represented by All In chips) and “Double-Double Mission” on the back, signifying Clemson’s pursuit of a 10th straight 10-win season. With 10-plus wins this year, Clemson would join Florida State and Alabama as the only programs ever to accomplish the feat.

CLEMSON/WAKE FOREST SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 67-17-1

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 39-7

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 25-10-1

- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 3-0

- LAST MEETING: Nov. 16, 2019 (52-3, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 11

Pregame: