Garrett Riley to be Clemson's Next Offensive Coordinator

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Dabo Swinney hasn't made the hiring official, but sources say the deal is done to bring Garrett Riley to Clemson.
Shortly after announcing that Clemson has fired Brandon Streeter as the team's offensive coordinator, All Clemson confirmed that TCU OC Garrett Riley is expected to be the new playcaller for the Tigers

Head coach Dabo Swinney hasn't made the hiring official, but sources say the deal is done to bring the talented offensive coordinator to Clemson. A Board of Trustees meeting has been scheduled for Friday afternoon to approve coaching contracts. 

Riley, who won the 2022 Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football, just completed his first season with the Horned Frogs. He lead an offense that helped TCU make it to the College Football Playoff under Sonny Dykes in his first year with the program. 

Riley, brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, has also made coaching stops at East Carolina, Kansas, App State and SMU. The Mustangs ranked among the nation's top-15 offenses during his two-year stint at SMU. 

Riley ran a TCU offense that ranked 27th in total offense and ninth in scoring as the team went 13-2 and made it to the national championship game, where they lost to Georgia 65-7 on Monday. 

Riley ran a run-pass balanced version of the Air Raid for TCU in 2022 that could work well in the framework of Clemson's offense, which returns star running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah as well as mobile QB Cade Klubnik. 

