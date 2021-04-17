Georgia Spring Game Analysis: Clemson has Plenty to Study

Two weeks removed from the Orange and White game, Clemson's 2021 opening opponent Georgia kicked off their spring game, giving a first look at the Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs' passing game is stronger than it has been in years with J.T. Daniels. With multiple weapons and defense to complement, the Bulldogs have depth in all the right places to make for an incredible opener on September 4th.

Currently, Clemson and Georgia are slated to face off in Charlotte to kick off the 2021 season in an always highly anticipated ACC vs. SEC matchup. Still figuring out holes after losing starters on both sides of the ball, the Bulldogs' spring game is by no means a tell-all with the score ending 28-23 in Athens in favor of the Red team (who reportedly won a steak prize as opposed to beanie weenies?)

Here are some things learned about Kirby Smart's team in a way-too-early look at the Tigers' first matchup of the year:

Backup Quarterbacks

After an impressive showing in his first chances with the Bulldogs in 2020, Daniels only further solidified himself with noticeably improved footwork in the pocket and under pressure. Daniels played late into the fourth quarter, started the day slow with some check-down passes but found his groove late, finishing 28-for-41 passing with 324 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Starting QB was never going to be an issue for Smart's offense barring an injury scenario in 2021; even if something happens to Daniels, backups Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff relieved even the casual fans' worry. The non-Daniels Black team scored four touchdowns, two from Beck, two on the ground, and a dual-threat showing from Vandagriff, giving a lot of promise.

Daniels should be who defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney see the most. Still, with an entire summer and fall camp ahead, either backup could come in on Sept. 4 and impact Georgia positively in the given situation.

RB by Committee Approach

Clemson will have some of the best defensive line talents Georgia will see all season long, yet Swinney and Tiger fans alike could receive Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb vibes in the Bulldogs' running game.

Running backs Zamir White, Kendall Milton and James Cook might not (presumptively) be to the caliber of the three names above, but their usage from Smart could be similar to past heavy-run Georgia teams.

With 600 combined pounds between Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, the middle of the Tigers' defense will be hard to penetrate for any team. If a shuffled Georgia offensive line can't open run gaps against the aforementioned and Myles Murphy, PFF's highest-graded run stopping DE in 2020, the Bulldogs could be in more trouble trying to sustain pass protection, assuming the run isn't doing.

Secondary Issues

With cornerback Derion Kendrick's departure, the Tigers went down even further with their depth at defensive back, but Kendrick is still the only familiar face who will be gone in 2021. Georgia faced an entirely different issue in the back of their defense, losing six key pieces and two corners likely to go in the first four or five rounds of the NFL draft.

Stud defensive lineman Jordan Davis and the rest of Georgia's crew in the trenches should buy them time against a Clemson offensive line that is also facing retooling. Still, the Tigers' depth at receiver is on another planet than Georgia's, and the talent gap could show on the first Saturday of September. Sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei still has names to watch even in a reloading year, with corner Ameer Speed proving worthy of his last name throughout the spring game and Lewis Cine ending the day with one of the two interceptions thrown to his name.

Andrew Booth might've had the best showing of both teams in Clemson's spring game. Still, Georgia's secondary is undoubtedly the deeper of the two with Smart's secondary knowledge, even if the Tigers have a bit more talent and experience at the top of their depth chart.

Bulldogs' Receiving Threats

Wide receiver George Pickens' ACL tear only a few weeks ago seemed a brutal blow at the time. While it remains an unfortunate injury for the Bulldogs, J.T. Daniels appeared to have a favorite target without him already in Adonai Mitchell, who finished up G-Day with seven receptions for 105 yards.

Tight End Darnell Washington is another who is sure to be a nightmare for Venables to defend. Clemson has the veteran experience at linebacker to cover well in zone and man, but Washington's 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame is bound to create at least one big play for Georgia.

Washington finished at only four receptions but still had 84 yards and one touchdown under the command of Beck and Vandagriff. With Daniels, Washington could be a Kyle Pitts-level threat for the Bulldogs in 2021, and the Tigers may be his first victim.

