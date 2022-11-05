Going Back to Charlotte: Clemson Clinches Atlantic Title

No orange britches are needed this year.

No. 4 Clemson clinched the Atlantic Division title before ever playing a game in November, thanks to Pittsburgh's 19-9 win over No. 20 Syracuse on Saturday that eliminated the Orange from contention.

The Tigers play out of conference at Notre Dame tonight, but they'll return home next week against Louisville with a return trip to Charlotte locked up. Clemson will play in the ACC Championship Game for the eighth time in school history.

Dabo Swinney, who likes for his players to wear orange pants when a championship is on the line, had a streak of six consecutive appearances in the conference title game interrupted last year when Wake Forest won the Atlantic.

Clemson will look to start a new streak at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

Had Syracuse, which suffered its second ACC loss, beaten Pitt, Clemson would've needed a win over Louisville or Miami to clinch the division. However, the Tigers are home free after starting league play 6-0, including wins over Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State and Syracuse.

They can't be caught in the standings now that every one of those teams has at least two ACC losses, including one to Clemson if a tiebreaker was needed.

The Tigers are going for their fourth 8-0 record in ACC play under Swinney.

Stay tuned to All Clemson for updates, analysis and more from Notre Dame Stadium as Clemson looks to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/