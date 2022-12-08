Wes Goodwin still has a youthful look.

How he feels, though, 13 games into the 37-year-old's first season as Clemson's defensive coordinator doesn't match that.

"I've aged a lot," Goodwin said when recapping how this year has gone for him.

Before the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, Goodwin had never called plays, made halftime adjustments, been in charge of developing young men or had to answer questions when things didn't go well.

It's been a transition for the former analyst who aided Brent Venables in turning the Tigers into one of the most consistently dominant defenses in college football.

"When it comes down to time to do it now, the decision ultimately falls on me," Goodwin said. "I'm held accountable for it."

Goodwin said he's always felt like he could handle this responsibility, and at times, he's really had to trust himself.

"I just feel really confident now and our ability to make decisions and put them in positions to win," Goodwin said. "We got a tremendous staff as well. It's not a one-man show. Those (assistant coaches) do an unbelievable job and get their guys ready as well."

Goodwin is coming off one of the best games he's called all season. Clemson gave up a touchdown to UNC in their opening drive of the ACC Championship Game, but the Tar Heels' high-powered offense didn't touch the end zone again all night.

Goodwin used a bend-but-don't-break defense, a 3-4 front and a zone scheme to hold UNC to 10 points and 1-of-5 in the red zone. He felt confident in what he'd seen on film and that his game plan gave Clemson its best chance to win.

On the season, the Tigers have had injury issues and inconsistencies on that side of the ball. This was supposed to be one of the top defenses in the nation, but Clemson currently ranks 24th nationally in yards allowed and 77th in passing. They struggled to get stops in losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina but bounced back each time to help win the game.

He has one game left before completing the season as No. 7 Clemson (11-2) faces No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl.

"Been a lot of challenges this year," Goodwins said. "Nothing has felt easy anywhere along the way, but (the players) have fought. They've worked really hard they stayed together. They have each other's back. There's no finger-pointing.

"We're all pulling in the same direction and those guys are giving everything they've got to Clemson or to represent their families, represent the name on the back of their jersey and the front of their jersey. I couldn't be more proud of a group of young men."

