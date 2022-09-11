Grades: Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins

CLEMSON, S.C.—Featuring a balanced attack from its offense, Clemson accumulated 376 yards total and scored touchdowns on five of its first six drives in a 35-12 win against Furman in the home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-for-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 yards rushing. Clemson rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, led by Will Shipley, who ran for two more scores for the second-straight game.

Uiagalelei spread the ball among his receivers, as Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector, Joseph Ngata, Antonio Williams, and E.J. Williams all recorded at least three receptions.

The victory was Clemson’s 19th straight in home openers. The win extended Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time, ahead of its 17 from 1944-60. The Tigers also ran their home unbeaten streak to a nation-leading 35 in a row.

Defense: D-

Not only did the defense get torched for 384 yards, including 256 through the air, they also looked out-coach, confused and a mess in general for the majority of the game. As good a game as Wes Goodwin called in the opener, it was equally as rough in the Tigers' second game of the season.



One will have to wait and see which game was the anomaly, if it was the opener the Tigers could be in for a rough year.

Offense: B+

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei played arguably his best game since the Notre Dame game two years ago. Yes, he had a pick, but for the most part was nearly perfect in decision making, ball placement and use of his legs.

In addition to his 231 passing yards, he added 36 yards on the ground. However it was not only Uiagalelei who stepped up his play, it was also his receivers. After dropping balls and not helping their quarterback out in the opener, they were a weapon.

We understand that the Tigers played an FCS team, but it was just the kind of confidence builder that could prove very beneficial later in the season.

Special Teams: C-

Aiden Swanson averaged only 35.5 yards per punt on his four punts and Will Taylor had a muffed punt.

