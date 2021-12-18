Groomed by Venables for Clemson's DC Role, Goodwin to Remain Aggressive

In his first meeting with the local media, new Clemson defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin talks about his strategy and working under Brent Venables.

CLEMSON — Wesley Goodwin has been influenced by a ton of recognizable names in football: Ellis Johnson, Sylvester Croom, Bruce Arians and Kevin Steele.

The man he's replacing, though, will likely have one of the greatest impacts on his coaching career as Goodwin, No. 19 Clemson's new defensive coordinator, takes the unit previously led by Brent Venables, who's considered one of the best defensive coaches in college football.

"Philosophically, we're both very aggressive," Goodwin said about his approach to running the defense on gamedays. "I want to take the fight to the offense and be very aggressive play-caller-wise. Obviously, I'll put my stamp on it, (insert) some great concepts that I've learned from other places I've been and continue to grow our scheme and stay at the forefront of college football."

Does that mean plenty of blitzing, the calling card of Venables?

"Definitely," Goodwin said in his first meeting with local media on Saturday after Clemson's practice. "No risk it, no biscuit, right? That was his favorite saying."

That strategy might help ease the minds of some fans who have wondered who Goodwin is and why head coach Dabo Swinney has entrusted a powerful defense with a man who's worked primarily behind the scenes as an analyst for more than a decade.

"I've prepared every day as if I'm the play-caller," Goodwin said. "I would run through games and in my mind play the game out. Every day for the last 10, 12 years that I've been in this profession I've thought big picture, preparing myself for this moment. It's been years and years of time spent studying the game."

Goodwin, who will make his DC debut Dec. 29 in the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, has received rave reviews from those who have worked with him. The players applauded his promotion from senior defensive analyst to on-field assistant. Swinney said he spent about 30 seconds deciding who would fill the massive shoes by Venables, who left Clemson after 10 years as DC to become the head coach at Oklahoma.

But Goodwin feels ready. He's turned down multiple jobs, including NFL offers, to be Venables' long-time right-hand man. Goodwin has been responsible for scouting reports, studying opponent tendencies, confirming and discussing schematic ideas with Venables and understanding personnel.

It was a combination that worked well as Clemson's been among the best defenses in the country for the last eight seasons. Now, it's Goodwin's turn to keep that run going with what Swinney called "Clemson's defense," not Venables' defense.

But the influence of his predecessor will certainly be felt as Venables made sure to groom Goodwin for this coveted defensive position.

"I think all great coaches are coaches of players and fellow coaches around them," Goodwin said about Venables. "Definitely, we would talk about what he's thinking in this situation, his thoughts about coverages and pressures, that sort of deal, personnel, how to take matchups. Total education of the game being in that room every day."

