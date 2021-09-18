Halftime Analysis: Clemson-Georgia Tech

The Clemson Tigers take a 7-0 lead heading into halftime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.



The final 32 seconds of the first half, which were delayed by lightning, will be played at the end of halftime and then the second half will begin.

Halftime Analysis:

Baylon Spector not playing:

The Tigers' starting linebacker did not start the game and was not on the unavailable list sent out by Clemson prior to the start of the game, however he was not on the field in the first half. He was seen standing behind the defense on the sidelines.

Shipley shines:

The Shipley show continues, as he carries the ball for 34 of the Tigers' 39 yards--capped off by a 3-yard TD run for the Tigers' first score. Shipley has emerged as Clemson's RB1.

The true freshman runs differently than any other back on the team right now and is averaging more than 2.5 yards per carry than any other running back.

Tigers still need precision in the passing game:

Uiagalelei completed x-of-x passes for xxx yards, but there were still too many passes that were either thrown too hard or not where they had to be. This is the third straight game that Uiagalelei and his receivers are not on the same page.

The offense is still leaving much to be desired:

The Tigers managed only seven points in the first half. The Tigers did not look to get into any kind of rhythm, minus their 39-yard scoring drive—which was aided by Will Shipley's 34 yards on the ground.

This is not Georgia in Week 1 that has the offense looking pedestrian, it is Georgia Tech in Week 3.

