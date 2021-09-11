Halftime Analysis: Clemson-S.C. State

Here is the good and the bad from the first 30 minutes of football between the Tigers and the Bulldogs.

The Tigers are going to win this game easily, as they take a 35-3 lead into halftime. But it has not all been unicorns and rainbows for the Tigers.

The Good:

- Establishing the run: The Tigers abandoned the run too soon in the loss to Georgia last week, and through the first half appeared to at least be attempting to make an effort to run the ball against an overmatched S.C. State Bulldog team.

In the first half, the Tigers amassed 177 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

-Will Taylor: The Tiger return man showed his dynamic playmaking ability as he returned two punts for 53 yards—including a 51-yard return. Taylor also had a touchdown called back for an illegal block in the back, as the Tigers used him in the wildcat formation.

- Bojangles: The Tigers took care of everyone's breakfast with their xx-point first half, as everyone in attendance can get a free BoBerry Biscuit Sunday.

The Bad:

- D.J. Uiagalelei's passing: Uiagalelei continued to struggle in the passing game, missing a WIDE OPEN Justyn Ross in the end zone, overthrowing a 4-yard screen that was intercepted and showing a complete lack of touch on passes.



If it was not a fastball, Uiagalelei looks completely incapable of throwing a ball with touch.

- Tiger defense gets gashed a few times too many. In complete honesty, it is hard to nitpick a defense that has played six quarters of football and not allowed a touchdown and a total of three points, but there were a few plays that, had the Tigers played a team with more talent on the field would have gone for touchdowns.

