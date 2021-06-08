Hamstring Tightness Shortens Trevor Lawrence's Workout Tuesday

Jacksonville Jaguars' first overall selection and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rough on-field workout Tuesday

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said that former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence left Tuesday's on-field workout early with hamstring tightness.

The first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft missed out on reps in the two-minute and red-zone portion of the organized team activity to have the trainers work on his hamstring, but Meyer said he expects Lawrence to return to the practice field Thursday.

The Jaguars have an off-day Wednesday.

It ended a rough day for Lawrence, who reportedly threw a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns during the workout, which is being conducted in helmets and shorts.

Lawrence, who was limited during rookie mini-camp while coming off of offseason shoulder surgery, hasn't been on much of a pitch count as of late, and he'll likely ramp it up next week during the team's mandatory mini-camp. The Jaguars expect him to be full-go when training camp begins in late July.

In the meantime, he'll rest his hamstring, and the team will find out later this week if there are any issues to be more concerned about this offseason for a franchise hoping for a major turnaround after going 1-15 a season ago.

