Hard Work, Learning Pays off for Clemson Tight End Davis Allen

Davis Allen made a considerable jump from his freshman season of 2019 to his sophomore year in 2020.

The Clemson tight end went from five receptions to 16. His yards jumped from 53 to 247. And most importantly, he added four touchdown catches as a sophomore, which gave the offense a big lift.

What changed for Allen from one year to the next?

"I put in a lot of hard work in the offseason," Allen said Monday. "I remember during (COVID-19) quarantine (in 2020), Trevor (Lawrence) and I lived right down the road from each other so we would meet up whenever we could and throw together.

"Just learning from everybody else in the tight end room. Braden (Galloway) is a great route runner and (Jaelyn) Lay, I really learned from him. A combination of those things helped last year."

The connection between Allen and Lawrence, the former Clemson star quarterback who went on to be the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, resulted in chunk-yard plays and several wide-open touchdowns.

Allen ranked first among tight ends with 15.41 yards per reception third among all pass-catchers with double-digit receptions. He became the sixth tight end under Dabo Swinney to catch four or more touchdowns in a season, joining Michael Palmer (2009), Dwayne Allen (2011), Brandon Ford (2012), Stanton Seckinger (2013) and Jordan Leggett (2015 and 2016).

Will Allen match or surpass that production as a junior in 2021? It won't be easy. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Calhoun, Ga., native plays in a loaded tight end room. He's been battling with Galloway for first-team reps, and Lay has come on since the spring to earn more opportunities.

However, with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott taking over as position coach, tight ends might see more passes this year, and Allen has proven he can make big plays.

"Wherever I can help is where I think my role is going to be," Allen said. "I will do whatever I need to do to help."

