Has Dabo Lost His Mind, Or Does He Know Something?

"It's a good group. We got a good group overall," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in reference to his cornerback group.

But what changed in the last four months to make Swinney say that?

Does he not remember the cornerback group that was made to look pedestrian at times, including in the Tigers' semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Does he not realize that his cornerback room is down in numbers, especially after the dismissal of a potential first-round NFL pick in Derion Kendrick? I know he was just arrested and his dismissal was very much justified. But still.

Swinney doubled-down on his praise for the much-maligned group following the Tigers' scrimmage.

"Super, super excited what I'm seeing from Fred Davis and Andrew Booth," Swinney said. "Mario (Goodrich) has had a good spring. Sheridan Jones, man he's really playing physical. He's on a little bit of a mission. I like the look in his eye. And then this Nate Wiggins kid, he's going to be a good one.

"He's got to grow up, he's still got some maturing to do, and he has to really learn a lot of the details, but he's a natural guy. He has a lot to work with. Very gifted with his range, speed, he can really run. Got great length, excellent ball skills, and he's tough kid. That's one of the reasons I like to go early (spring ball) so I can get them back in the weight room and give them more time to develop. That has served us well in the past. That will be a big key for Nate."

However, if anyone has learned anything about Dabo Swinney it is when he talks, there is usually a reason.

The cornerback, and the entire secondary, should be much improved in 2021.

Cornerbacks Coach Mike Reed and Safeties Coach Mickey Conn return nine of 10 defensive backs who started at least one game for the Tigers in 2020, a list lengthened by Clemson’s proclivity for opening games in packages with extra corners and safeties a year ago.

Now a junior, former five-star cornerback Booth Jr. flashed in his four starts, riding SportsCenter Top 10 interceptions against both Virginia and Pitt and an acrobatic pass breakup in a Top 10 matchup with Miami to a second-team All-ACC selection.

Fellow junior Jones started eight games at cornerback a season ago, notching his first career interception after more than doubling his defensive snap count from his freshman campaign (140 in 2019, 300 in 2020). While senior Mario Goodrich started four games a year ago, including a two-interception performance against Pitt in November for which he won ACC Defensive Back of the Week after posting the first multi-interception game by a Clemson player since Cordrea Tankersley in the 2016 ACC Championship Game.

Last season provided early exposure for now-sophomores Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II, a duo that totaled 31 tackles, four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 380 combined defensive snaps in 2020. The group was joined in January by midyear freshman enrollee Wiggins, a product of the same high school that produced former Clemson cornerback and 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell.

While the Tigers are sure to miss Kendrick, when he was not in the doghouse or love shack or whatever term Swinney wanted to use, one thing is certain, Swinney believes that there is something special about this group—and he should know.