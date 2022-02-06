How Tee Higgins Made it to Super Bowl LVI in PhotosDraft SharePreviewPublish

After claiming their third-ever AFC crown on Sunday with a 27-24 win over the Chiefs in the conference championship game, the Bengals now travel to Los Angeles for a Feb. 13 matchup against the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Today we look back at the season with a photo from each game highlighting former Clemson WR Tee Higgins.

Tee Higgins Season in Photos Week 1 vs. Vikings Bengals receiver Tee Higgins caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Week 2 vs. Bears Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 Week 3 vs. Steelers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) talk during warmups before the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh Week 4 vs. Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) turns downfield after completing a catch in the third quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. Week 5 vs. Green Bay Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a two-point conversion as Green Bay Packers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (24) defends in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Week 6 vs. Detroit Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a ball in traffic in the first quarter of the NFL Week 6 game between the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Week 7 vs. the Ravens Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is shoved out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) on a reception in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens Week 8 vs. Jets Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) defends in the second quarter during a Week 8 NFL football game against the New York Jets Week 9 vs. Browns Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) fights for the ball with Cleveland Browns defensive back Grant Delpit (22) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (bottom) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Week 10 vs. Raiders Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium Week 12 vs. Steelers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a touchdown pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) defends in the second quarter during a Week 12 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Week 13 vs. Chargers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a leaping catch over Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Week 14 vs. 49ers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) leaps after completing a catch in the overtime period of a Week 14 NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. Week 15 vs. Broncos Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs downfield for a first down as Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) chases in the first half of the NFL football game between the Bengals and the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver. Week 16 vs. Ravens Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) cheers after his touchdown reception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Week 17 vs. Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a deep pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) defends in the fourth quarter during a Week 17 NFL game, Sunday Week 18 vs. Browns Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Wild Card vs. Raiders Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs downfield as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) goes to tackle him after he got a first down in the second half the AFC wild card game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 Divisional Playoff vs. Titans Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates the win at the conclusion of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, to advance to the AFC Championship game AFC Championship vs. Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with fans after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24.

Higgins currently holds +4000 odds of being named Super Bowl MVP, according to Fanduel.