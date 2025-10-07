‘He Hasn't Flinched’: How a Position Change Helped Adam Randall Shine for Clemson
While Saturday’s 38-10 win over North Carolina offered strong signs of encouragement for Clemson’s otherwise stagnant offense, the Tigers haven't found much reliable production on that side of the ball this year.
However, newly converted running back Adam Randall has served a rare bright spot for the Tigers offense since switching over from wide receiver.
The move was originally foreshadowed during Clemson’s win in the 2024 ACC Championship, when the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Myrtle Beach native served as the Tigers’ leading rusher while helping them knock down No. 8 SMU. While Randall showed flashes of his impressive ball-carrying ability last season, he did not officially make the move to the backfield until the 2025 season.
Since then, he has handled the transition smoothly, currently leading the Tigers in all-purpose yards (522) to go along with six total touchdowns.
Against North Carolina, Randall hauled in four passes for a total of 73 yards and two touchdowns. According to Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, his starting running back has given the offense a much-needed spark.
“Adam Randall has been a bright spot all year. He’s a great story. We saw what he could do today,” Swinney said. “He was a big-time factor in the passing game. He's been a consistent guy.”
Nobody knows that better than Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has relied on Randall as a trusted target throughout his four seasons at Clemson.
While he may no longer be listed as a wide receiver, Klubnik explained that Randall provides Clemson with unique versatility due to his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
“Hes a threat. We can bump him out and put him on linebackers to run routes if they want to run man coverage on him,” Klubnik said. “He has the ability to do so many things; he's just a special player.”
As a former Under Armour All-American, Randall entered the program with high expectations as a well-known local recruit. While he has been a consistent contributor since his true freshman season, he was often the odd man out in some talented receiver rooms since arriving at Clemson
Now that he has earned the chance to showcase his skills at another position, Randall has taken full advantage of the new opportunity. This season, he is averaging 5.7 yards per carry while rushing for 368 yards and three touchdowns on 65 carries. He has also already topped his reception total from last year, hauling in 17 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns
According to Klubnik, Randall’s newfound success is a product of his work ethic and resilience.
“Nobody deserves it more than him. Everything he's been through since he's got here, I've had a first hand look at it all. He hasn't flinched one time,” he said. “He just puts his team first and I'm so proud of him.”
While one impressive game isn’t enough to say that Clemson’s struggling offense is out of the woods just yet, the Tigers can at least count on having consistency from their backfield.