How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – After rebounding with a 26-17 win over Troy, the Clemson Tigers now turn their focus to conference play, traveling to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech this Saturday.
A win is a win, but the Tigers' early struggles still leaked onto the field as they trailed 16-3 at halftime. Though they responded with 24 unanswered in the second half, the flaws were enough for poll voters to take notice as they dropped four spots again, to No. 12.
With ACC play beginning, Clemson faces a Georgia Tech team that has shown flashes of improvement early in the season. The Yellow Jackets' ground game and athletic quarterback play could test a Tigers defense that has yet to look fully settled.
Clemson has historically controlled the series, winning nine of the last 10 meetings, but Bobby Dodd Stadium has been the site of a few surprises in years past. The challenge for Dabo Swinney's group is simple: avoid another slow start offensively and prove they still belong in the national contender conversation.
"We've just got to clean up the execution part from an offensive standpoint... Guys have got to make the plays that are there. That's where it starts, whether it's the quarterback or catching the ball," Swinney remarked. "We got nine out of 11 guys doing their job, and that's not going to be a great offense when that's the case."
"Just start off how we left the last game, start fast," quarterback Cade Klubnik said. "Be efficient on first and second downs, not getting behind the chains. When it comes to football, the only thing we are in control of is what we can control. We can't control the refs, we can't control what other defenses are going to do; we can control what we can control, and that's doing what we're supposed to do, executing really well, no penalties, hanging onto the football and making plays when we're there."
Defensively, Clemson knows it will face a unique challenge in Atlanta. Georgia Tech's offense thrives on motion, shifts, and misdirection, forcing defenders to stay disciplined and make quick reads on every play. Speaking on the preparation required, Swinney emphasized the importance of discipline.
"Discipline, it's always critical," Swinney said in a press conference this week. "Regardless of the style of play, because everybody presents their own challenges from an odd discipline standpoint. But with [Georgia Tech], pretty much every snap there's a shift, motion, or some type of jet. By nature of their scheme, it's quarterback power, counter, with RPOs built into it… It's basically a triple-option scheme from spread formations."
While Georgia Tech's offensive scheme challenges the entire defense, much of the game will hinge on the quarterback's decision-making and ability to exploit matchups. With starter Haynes King still listed as questionable for the upcoming contest, Swinney highlighted just how critical the signal-caller is to the Yellow Jackets' success.
"But, it's all about the quarterback, he makes it go," he stated. "He's the decision maker, so it's hard to make them wrong because he's equipped to make them right. So you've got to win matchups, you've got to tackle in space. Eye discipline is critical, certainly the physical matchup is critical, but we also have to do a great job in space because the ball gets in the space by everybody doing the nature of their job… that's what they do best, they make you defend the field sideline to sideline."
While Clemson focuses on containing the Yellow Jackets, Georgia Tech enters the matchup looking to build on early-season momentum, sitting at 2-0. The team has shown flashes of explosiveness, particularly through its rushing attack and athletic quarterback play, which gives the offense multiple ways to create big plays.
Even with Haynes King's status uncertain, the Yellow Jackets proved last week with backup Aaron Philo that they can move the ball effectively through the air, throwing for nearly 400 yards against Gardner-Webb.
They also bolster a top-10 rushing offense in College Football, with running back duo of Malachi Hosley and Jamal Haynes combining for 18 carries, 192 yards, and four touchdowns last week against Gardner-Webb.
But if King does take the field, his dual-threat ability and knack for making plays outside the pocket could make Georgia Tech's offense even more dynamic. Clemson's defense must focus on containing the edges, forcing King to operate from the pocket, and keeping linebackers and safeties clean and prepared to fill gaps in the front seven.
A strong showing in Atlanta could set the tone for Clemson's ACC campaign, while a stumble would raise questions about the Tigers' consistency and ability to live up to expectations.
Regarding injuries for the Clemson Tigers, similar to last week, starting receiver Antonio Williams and safety Khalil Barnes are day-to-day, suffering from hamstring injuries during the LSU game. However, according to Dabo Swinney, availability sheets will be released on Saturday before the game starts.
Walker Parks also should look to get an increase in snaps, tallying nine against Troy after getting hurt in the season-opener.
Now here’s everything you need to know for the Week 3 matchup against Georgia Tech, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
No. 12 Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: What You Need to Know
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA
When: Saturday, Sep. 13, Noon EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- 9 a.m.: Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber
- 12 p.m.: Kickoff on ESPN
- Clear Bag Policy: Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags (12” x 6” x 12” maximum) or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are allowed. Small clutch bags (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”) are also permitted
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
- Analyst: Louis Riddick
- Reporter: Kris Budden
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: The temperature is expected to be mainly sunny, aside from a few clouds and light wind. High 86F, according to weather.com.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Clemson is considered a 3.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Series History: Georgia Tech leads the series 50-36 over Clemson, dating back to 1898. Clemson is on a nine-game winning streak against Georgia Tech, winning, 42-21, in the series' last matchup in 2023.