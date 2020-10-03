How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Virginia

The Saturday's home game in Death Valley will take place at a location, time and day of the week that have all been very kind to the Tigers in recent years:

Clemson at Home: Clemson has won a school-record 23 straight home games and is a national-best 42-1 at home since 2014. Clemson has outscored opponents 1782-548 at home in that span, an average victory margin of 28.7 points per game.

Clemson at Night: Clemson has played 37 night games since 2015. In that span, Clemson is 33-4 at night, including a 24-1 night record in the regular season and an 11-0 mark under the lights at Death Valley.

Clemson on Saturdays: The Tigers enter the contest having won 45 consecutive Saturday games, tied with the 1953-57 Oklahoma Sooners for the longest streak in FBS history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Clemson can take sole possession of the longest Saturday streak in FBS history with a win Saturday night.

How to Watch:

TELEVISION: ACC Network (Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George)

How to Listen:

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) SATELLITE RADIO:Sirius 137, XM 193, Internet 955

Storylines: