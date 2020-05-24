Hunter Renfrow—From Walk On to Hero

Hunter Renfrow’s image will be burned into the memory banks for all eternity as the one who brought down the dynasty that was Alabama football.

The sophomore wide receiver from Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach has been the bane of the Alabama defense in the last two National Championship games, catching four total touchdowns (two in each of the last two meetings), but none bigger than his final catch with one-second on the clock that ended Clemson’s 35-year drought.

For the former walk-on, who was awarded a scholarship prior to the start of last season, the decision to come and play for head coach Dabo Swinney was not an easy one, as it meant turning down a scholarship to Appalachian State for a chance to play at Clemson—a choice that could have not have worked out better for all parties.

“Never in a million years,” Renfrow answered when asked about the leap of faith he took to walk on. “It’s like I got knocked out in the third quarter and this was all a dream. Credit to—I think my faith in God really got me through, just passing the money to go to App State and come to play for a guy like Coach Swinney, and a quarterback like Deshaun Watson is pretty special.”

The former walk-on, who according to Swinney would be the last guy picked out of lineup saying, “if we lined all of our managers up, he'd be about the 10th guy you'd pick to be Hunter Renfrow,” has earned his place among the greats in Tiger history.

It is not because he is flashy, fast or tall—it is because of his work ethic and team-first mentality that has led to, the former two-star recruit, being accepted in a world of five-star athletes.

“(I) just admire his work ethic and just the type of person that he is, the heart he has, just to be just a loving person, and just regardless of if he’s getting the ball thrown to him or he’s making plays or he just—he had the ball the whole game,” Watson said. “As long as we win, that’s what matters.

“He just goes to work each and every day, never complains, ever since he walked on scout team … Just being able to see his work kind of shine and letting the whole world see it is just awesome. He's just a better person than a football player, too.”

Even after earning the respect of his teammates last season, it wasn’t until the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game, that he caught two touchdowns passes from Watson, that he felt like he began to gain the recognition that he deserved.

“I felt like definitely nationally...I kind of got some recognition in the Alabama game,” Renfrow said. “This crazy thing...I was a walk-on still, nobody really knew about me. But like Deshaun said earlier, practice, it all started in practice. I went against...Mackensie Alexander, Stephone Anthony.

“Those guys were the No. 1 defense in the nation, and that's something I've carried over, that if I can get open against those guys and the guys we have now in practice, then I can get open against anyone.”

Renfrow finished the National Championship game with 92 yards receiving, a team-high 14 targets and two touchdowns, but way may go unseen in the stats is the fact that, the 5-foot-11 inch, 180-pound, Renfrow played 98 plays out of the 99 that Clemson ran during the game

Ninety-eight plays, no breaks, no rest--Renfrow was in the game, because he had to be.

His backup, Trevion Thompson suffered a broken hand in the Tigers ACC Championship victory and was unable to play—meaning that Renfrow had to “suck it up” and play even when others were getting a break.

“I played every snap except one. When they punted it down at the 1-yard line we had to go heavy formation,” Renfrow said. “I just knew I was going to have to give everything I had. I've dreamed about it since I was a kid, all of us, and I couldn't let these seniors go down like we did last year. Just love them, and just appreciative for the opportunity.”