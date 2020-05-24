AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Hunter Renfrow—From Walk On to Hero

Zach Lentz

Hunter Renfrow’s image will be burned into the memory banks for all eternity as the one who brought down the dynasty that was Alabama football.

The sophomore wide receiver from Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach has been the bane of the Alabama defense in the last two National Championship games, catching four total touchdowns (two in each of the last two meetings), but none bigger than his final catch with one-second on the clock that ended Clemson’s 35-year drought.

For the former walk-on, who was awarded a scholarship prior to the start of last season, the decision to come and play for head coach Dabo Swinney was not an easy one, as it meant turning down a scholarship to Appalachian State for a chance to play at Clemson—a choice that could have not have worked out better for all parties.

“Never in a million years,” Renfrow answered when asked about the leap of faith he took to walk on. “It’s like I got knocked out in the third quarter and this was all a dream. Credit to—I think my faith in God really got me through, just passing the money to go to App State and come to play for a guy like Coach Swinney, and a quarterback like Deshaun Watson is pretty special.”

The former walk-on, who according to Swinney would be the last guy picked out of lineup saying, “if we lined all of our managers up, he'd be about the 10th guy you'd pick to be Hunter Renfrow,” has earned his place among the greats in Tiger history.

It is not because he is flashy, fast or tall—it is because of his work ethic and team-first mentality that has led to, the former two-star recruit, being accepted in a world of five-star athletes.

“(I) just admire his work ethic and just the type of person that he is, the heart he has, just to be just a loving person, and just regardless of if he’s getting the ball thrown to him or he’s making plays or he just—he had the ball the whole game,” Watson said. “As long as we win, that’s what matters.

“He just goes to work each and every day, never complains, ever since he walked on scout team … Just being able to see his work kind of shine and letting the whole world see it is just awesome. He's just a better person than a football player, too.”

Even after earning the respect of his teammates last season, it wasn’t until the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game, that he caught two touchdowns passes from Watson, that he felt like he began to gain the recognition that he deserved.

“I felt like definitely nationally...I kind of got some recognition in the Alabama game,” Renfrow said. “This crazy thing...I was a walk-on still, nobody really knew about me. But like Deshaun said earlier, practice, it all started in practice. I went against...Mackensie Alexander, Stephone Anthony.

“Those guys were the No. 1 defense in the nation, and that's something I've carried over, that if I can get open against those guys and the guys we have now in practice, then I can get open against anyone.”

Renfrow finished the National Championship game with 92 yards receiving, a team-high 14 targets and two touchdowns, but way may go unseen in the stats is the fact that, the 5-foot-11 inch, 180-pound, Renfrow played 98 plays out of the 99 that Clemson ran during the game

Ninety-eight plays, no breaks, no rest--Renfrow was in the game, because he had to be.

His backup, Trevion Thompson suffered a broken hand in the Tigers ACC Championship victory and was unable to play—meaning that Renfrow had to “suck it up” and play even when others were getting a break.

“I played every snap except one. When they punted it down at the 1-yard line we had to go heavy formation,” Renfrow said. “I just knew I was going to have to give everything I had. I've dreamed about it since I was a kid, all of us, and I couldn't let these seniors go down like we did last year. Just love them, and just appreciative for the opportunity.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recapping The Biggest Wins of the 2019-2020 Basketball Season

Brad Brownell's squad defeated the AP no. 3, no.5 and no.6 teams at home during the 2019-2020 season.

Christopher Hall

Fans Could See Some Changes At Doug Kingsmore In 2021

Clemson's baseball season is still many months away, yet Monte Lee is already thinking ahead to what type of safety protocols will need to be put in place for the 2021 season

JP-Priester

Prove it: Lyn-J Dixon Needs Big Season as No. 2 Running Back

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon is a tremendous talent who thought he was going to be the No. 1 running back in 2020, but with Travis Etienne returning, Dixon still needs to play like the No. 1, despite getting No. 2 touches.

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke

Legendary Coach Frank Howard Still Casts Shadow At Clemson

Frank Howard is still considered by some Clemson fans to be the best coach in school's football history. Howard showed that Clemson could be a national power on the field, and his accomplishments still resonate with the current Tiger teams.

Travis Boland

Clemson's Monte Lee: Furman Cutting Baseball 'Devastating Blow' for State

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee shared his thoughts on Furman cutting its baseball program and his closeness to the coaches and players.

Brad Senkiw

Prove It: Justyn Ross

Justyn Ross showed glimpses of greatness during his freshman season but hit a plateau in his sophomore season, now entering his junior season it is time for him to prove it.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Lee Planning Aggressive Clemson Schedule in 2021

Clemson Baseball head coach Monte Lee believes that one of the best ways to prepare his team for ACC play is to face off with stiff competition early on in the season

JP-Priester

Looking ahead: Five seniors to watch in 2020

Clemson lost a total of 12 starters from a 2019 team that fell to LSU in the national championship game. A small group of seniors will look to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2020, and these five will be expected to lead the way.

Travis Boland

Prove It: Clemson RT Jordan McFadden Has Big Shoes to Fill

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has tons of faith that right tackle Jordan McFadden will step into the starting role left behind by Tremayne Anchrum, but the redshirt sophomore will have to prove he can handle it.

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke

Reliving "The Drive"

Few people understand what went into that drive, and all of the pieces that played out in the coaching staff's minds as they were preparing for that historic drive.

Zach Lentz