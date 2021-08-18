Hunter Renfrow Shows Out Against One of NFL's Top Cornerbacks

Former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow went toe-to-toe with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and impressed those in attendance.

Hunter Renfrow has never shied away from a challenge.

The former Clemson star and current Las Vegas receiver first burst onto the scene in college when he won battles against former Tiger cornerback Mackensie Alexander in practice. Renfrow later scored on former Alabama and NFL starter Minkah Fitzpatrick.

At the Raiders' joint practice Wednesday with the Los Angeles Rams, Renfrow got his shot against one of the top cornerbacks in the entire NFL, Jalen Ramsey. And the Silver & Black pass-catcher showed out once again.

“For me, I’m just going out there and doing my job and having fun and really just competing with myself," Renfrow said Wednesday. "That’s the beauty of it. If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL because he’s one of the best. That’s how I approach it.”

Renfrow acknowledged that Ramsey, who's the second-rated cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus, "got me a few times" as well.

"Hopefully tomorrow we’ll make each other better again,” Renfrow said.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said after practice that seeing Renfrow make those kinds of plays against Ramsey gives him the confidence to throw any pass to the former Clemson star.

“Jalen obviously is..sticky," Carr said. "Tight windows, guys have to separate. And Hunter did a good job against him, he did, in the slot.”

Renfrow, who went down in Clemson football lore for catching the game-winning touchdown in the 2016 national championship game against Alabama, hauled in 56 passes for 656 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders last year.

