AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Looking Ahead: Five Freshman To Watch In 2020

JP-Priester

Much has been made of the elite level recruiting class Clemson signed this cycle. It was not only the best class of head coach Dabo Swinney's career, it was the best class in the history of the program. 

The loaded class was rated best in the country by ESPN, third nationally by 247 Sports, and was highlighted by one of the best hauls in the history of recruiting across the defensive line. 

Now that the shortened spring is over it is time to start looking ahead to fall camp and the 2020 season, and which players from that loaded recruiting class can have an instant impact as true freshmen.

Here are five freshmen to keep an eye on:

DT Bryan Bresee: All eyes will be upon the nations top overall player next season. Bresee is the kind of generational talent that is going to come in and compete for immediate playing time. The only real question is whether the 6' 5" 300 pound Bresee is starting or coming off of the bench in a reserve role. He is talented enough to play on the outside as well, despite his size, and gives defensive coordinator Brent Venables another versatile weapon on the defensive side of the ball. 

DE Myles Murphy: At 6'5" and 265 pounds, Murphy was the number one SDE in the country and the seventh best player overall. The five star recruit immediately makes the Tigers pass rush better, an area that Clemson struggled with last season. While junior Xavier Thomas may be penciled in as the starter on the strong side, he will be pushed by Murphy, and pushed hard. 

WR E.J. Williams: The four star wide receiver prospect comes to Clemson from Phoenix City, Alabama, the same school WR Justyn Ross attended. The 6' 3" 190 pound Williams was an early enrollee and will have the opportunity to earn playing time. While the Tigers are still loaded at wideout, they won't have quite the depth they normally do. Clemson loves to cross train their receivers, and Williams could see his share of snaps in a reserve role. 

RB Demarckus Bowman: A five star back out of Lakeland, Florida, Bowman was the third best running back prospect in the country. The Tigers have one of the most crowded running backrooms in the country, and while there is little to no shot of Bowman cracking the two deep, he is to good to not be used. It will be interesting to see how the coaches work him into the rotation. However, Bowman didn't enroll early, meaning he will have a lot to learn in a short amount of time.

QB D.J. Uiagalelei: The five star, number one quarterback in the nation, is what some might call a physical specimen. At 6' 5" and 245 pounds, Uiagalelei is easy to spot, and has a cannon on his shoulder. However, like Bowman, there is no way he is winning the starting job from Trevor Lawrence. With Chase Brice having transferred to Duke, that leaves the backup job open. If this is Lawrence's final season, as most assume, the coaches will want to get Uiagalelei as many meaningful snaps as possible. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All DI sports allowed to hold team meetings, other nonphysical activities

Division I coaches in all sports will be allowed more virtual connection with their teams beginning Monday, April 20, and continuing through May 31, the Division I Council Coordination Committee determined Wednesday.

Press Release

Football Flashback: Clemson vs. South Carolina 2016

Deshaun Watson led the Clemson Tigers to another win against the South Carolina Gamecocks in dominant fashion. He tied his career high in touchdowns and cruised his was to victory.

Connor Watson

Which Players Could Tigers Lose To MLB Draft

With a shortened Major League Baseball Draft, it is likely the Clemson baseball team isn't hit as hard as they would have been in previous seasons.

JP-Priester

Why NFL Draft Season Is Ripe to Be Hacked

How might it happen? Or, perhaps, how did it happen? An unprecedented draft season left NFL teams relying on technology like never before, and—according to security experts and hackers—left them more vulnerable than they might have imagined.

Zach Lentz

Elite Offensive Lineman Tommy Brockermeyer Could Be What the Tigers Need

During the past two recruiting campaigns, Clemson signed a grand total of 10 offensive linemen. Despite that large total, the 2021 class needs to be a home run along the offensive line. The Tigers also need players willing to immediately buy into the Clemson mentality.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Commit Cade Denhoff Leads by Example

When watching Cade Denhoff play last season, there’s no question he deserved to be labeled one of Florida’s best, as well as an all-out performer. Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Camp helped to reestablish both of those sentiments.

Brian Smith

10 memorable road wins in Swinney era

Reliving 10 of Dabo Swinney's most memorable true road wins for Clemson football

Christopher Hall

Sports Run America: Unchecked

With Donald Trump naming Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Gary Bettman, Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, Mark Cuban and others to an advisory board to reopen the country; it appears sports run America.

Zach Lentz

Looking Ahead: 5 Worst Games On Clemson's 2020 Schedule

Some games are highly anticipated and others are expected wins. These five games should give the Tigers very little trouble in hopes of having another undefeated season.

Travis Boland

Trevor Booker Says Farewell to Pro Basketball

Former Clemson standout Trevor Booker announced his retirement from professional basketball Tuesday after spending eight seasons in the NBA.

Brad Senkiw