In His Own Words: Job Security Still a concern for Swinney

Zach Lentz

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is still worried about keeping his job. 

"Ain't no job security in what I do, that's for sure. If they'll tell Coach Bobby Bowden it might be time to move on, they'll tell Dabo, I promise you. There's no security in what we do.

"But I don't think of it like that. I just try to focus on doing the best I can do day in and day out, year in and year out. Sometimes, as I tell my players, the days are long but the years are short. Just try to enjoy the journey. That's really it.

"I don't know. I mean, we don't know if we're all going to wake up and have air in our body tomorrow. I don't really worry about stuff I don't control. I just worry about my personal approach and attitude.

"I love what I do. I'm passionate about what I do. I'm passionate about where I do it at, a place like Clemson. I just try to do my best. If my best isn't good enough, I mean, you move on.

"We embrace the expectations. Always have. I think our guys understand that. There's a small margin for error week in and week out with this profession and this job. Understand that everything is scrutinized to the Nth degree, what you say, how you say it, whatever.

"None of that stuff really bothers me. It comes with the territory. I just try to stay true to my core values, do what I think is best, in the best way I can possibly do it."

Football

