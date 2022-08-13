Injury Update: Dabo Swinney Updates Health Status After First Scrimmage

Clemson held its first scrimmage of fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning.

Afterward, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on the health of his team.

Junior wideout Beaux Collins has been in street clothes in recent days due to a recent shoulder injury, but Swinney expects him back "soon," saying he will be held next week. The Tigers will get him back at some point as they go through the last couple of weeks ahead of the season opener in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.

He has full range of motion with the shoulder but can't have contact at this time, Swinney said.

Junior receiver E.J. Williams, who has missed multiple practices in recent days because of a hematoma, is expected back Monday.

Redshirt freshman Troy Stellato suffered a torn ACL in practice on Friday and will miss the remainder of the season.

“Unfortunately that's been his story since he got here," Swinney said. "He really hasn't been available since he got here. It's another setback for him. It's frustrating but I tried to encourage him. He's got four years left.”

Offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes has been in concussion protocol all week but is expected back Monday.

Swinney also added that a player went off the field during the scrimmage with a possible rolled ankle but he didn't confirm the extent with the training staff. Defensive end Xavier Thomas was seen by the media leaving the stadium in the front seat of a cart with his shoe off, but Swinney didn't confirm if it was Thomas who suffered the injury.

