Instant Analysis: Clemson Crushes Irish

The third-ranked Tigers avenged their Nov. 7 loss to Notre Dame by a score of 34-10 on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium to win their sixth straight outright ACC title. The victory was highlighted by stellar performances from standouts Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence, who did not play against Notre Dame in November, was 25-36 passing for 322 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 34-yard touchdown run. Etienne ran for 124 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, marking the fourth ACC championship in which he has scored. The offense combined for 541 total yards.

The Tigers’ defense held the Fighting Irish to just 263 yards and sacked quarterback Ian Book six times. James Skalski, who became the first player to ever appear in five ACC championships, recorded a sack and five total tackles.

1: Trevor Lawrence was the difference. The Clemson quarterback showed the Heisman voters and the nation that he is the most valuable player in college football. After sitting out the first game with the Irish with COVID-19, Lawrence emerged as a man on a mission.

Lawrence completed 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added an additional 90 yards rushing, and one touchdown.

2: Jawing Tigers are angry Tigers: While TV announcers Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler did not like the additional post-play jawing by the Tiger defense—especially James Skalski, it was great to see. There were no post-play extracurricular activities, instead, it was good-natured trash talking.

And when did Herbstreit and Fowler become the moral compass?

3: Etienne looked like himself again. After going six straight games without amassing 100 yards rushing, Etienne got the century monkey off his back in a big way, as he carried the ball 10 times for 124 yards, and a touchdown. The Tigers needed him to get back to his old ways before the playoff started...and he did just that.